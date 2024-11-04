Unacknowledged pillars of rural economies

Women’s participation in agriculture has long been a pillar of rural economies, especially in developing countries. From managing crops to livestock, rural women are key contributors to households’ livelihoods and the community’s well-being. Their involvement is crucial, yet despite their substantial labour, their contributions often go unrecognised due to social norms, limited access to resources, and inadequate policy support.

Around the world, women in agriculture face disproportionate barriers to land ownership, financial services, education, and healthcare. Addressing these challenges is essential for sustainable agricultural development and rural uplift. Addressing food security challenges, maintaining ecosystems, and reducing poverty. Pakistan offers a compelling example of these issues, where rural women, including those from arid and semi-arid regions, play essential roles in farming systems but remain among the most disadvantaged groups.

Pakistan’s agriculture is the main economic sector, employing over 40 per cent of the labour force and significantly affecting rural livelihoods. Women play a crucial role in farming, livestock care, and household management. However, gender disparities persist, with rural women receiving less credit, education, and technical support. Sindh, known for its agricultural productivity, provides a case study of rural women’s resilience in farming systems, particularly in Lower Kohistan, despite challenging circumstances.

Lower Kohistan is a major agricultural region in the hilly terrain located in the northwest to southwest of Sindh, covering an area of 5,204 square kilometres. It falls in a climatic zone where rainfall is scarce, and the absence of canal irrigation makes agricultural practices highly dependent on spate irrigation.

Women in Kohistan struggle with a lack of resources, inadequate healthcare, and ineffective schooling despite making significant contributions to the agricultural community

With very small pieces of land farming, from 2-25 hectares, individually cultivated by the farmers, agriculture is possible only through the utilisation of seasonal water flows or marginal quality of the groundwater recharge, forcing farmers to rely on limited crop varieties. Livestock rearing complements farming as a significant income source.

According to the 1998 Population Census, the total population of the Tehsil Thana Boula Khan (Tehsil Headquarter of Lower Kohistan) was 103,826, with 52.7pc male and 47.3pc female. Among these, about 27.8pc lived in rural areas, with a literacy rate of 16.5pc — far lower than the urban rate of 62.7pc. In such a challenging setting, women’s participation in agriculture becomes even more crucial, as they contribute nearly 60pc of the labour required for various on-farm activities.

In rural Kohistan, women have a 60pc participation rate working 16-hour days in 22 identified crop-related tasks

Agriculture is the backbone of life in lower Kohistan, and women are at its core with a 60pc participation rate. Their work spans 16-hour days spreading fertiliser, preparing seedbeds, sowing, weeding, harvesting, and post-harvest processing. Although men handle more physically demanding tasks like ploughing, bund making, and irrigation system maintenance, women engage in 22 identified crop-related tasks.

When crop production is insufficient due to drought or erratic rainfall, men often migrate to urban areas for employment, leaving women to manage both the agricultural workload and household responsibilities. This added burden exemplifies the resilience and adaptability of rural women in such environments.

Furthermore, livestock rearing is a vital aspect of rural families’ livelihood strategies, with women and children managing livestock such as cattle, goats, poultry, and sheep. These animals provide income, nutrition, and draft power.

According to door-to-door survey visits, apart from agriculture and livestock, women also engage in cottage industries to supplement household incomes. Handicrafts, such as embroidered clothing, Sindhi caps, and rugs, are produced by about 10-12pc of women in the area. However, due to the absence of proper marketing channels, the earnings from these activities remain meagre.

For instance, the net income from a month’s work on handicrafts averages around Rs3,500 Pakistani rupees, or approximately Rs116 per day — barely enough to buy two kilograms of flour. Despite the low financial returns, these women persist, driven by the need to support their families in any way possible.

The Kohistan region faces water scarcity and health challenges, with women collecting contaminated water from distant sources. This affects not only women’s health but also their families and livestock. Diseases like diarrhoea, tuberculosis, and eye infections are prevalent, worsened by poor nutrition, inadequate healthcare, and lack of public health facilities. Pregnant women are disproportionately affected, as maternity services are non-existent.

Moreover, rural women face significant disadvantages in education, with low literacy rates due to unavailable or poor schools. Educating women is crucial for breaking the poverty cycle and enabling informed decisions about health, agriculture, and family welfare. Educated mothers ensure their children attend school and receive proper care, creating a ripple effect benefiting future generations.

Women in the region face challenges in agriculture and economic activities due to lack of institutional support, inadequate market access, poor health facilities, and water scarcity. To improve livelihoods, the government and non-governmental organisations must work together.

Implementing rainwater harvesting systems, delay-action dams, and public water schemes can alleviate the water crisis. Basic health units and veterinary services are also crucial. Promoting cottage industries and improving marketing systems can help women earn fair prices for their products. Expanding educational opportunities for girls is equally critical to empower women and build more resilient communities.

The women of the Kohistan region exemplify the strength and resilience of rural women across Pakistan. Their contributions to agriculture, livestock management, and household responsibilities are vital for the survival and progress of their communities. Recognising and supporting these efforts is essential not only for improving their livelihoods but also for achieving broader development goals.

The writer is a senior agricultural engineer at the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, Tandojam

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, November 4th, 2024