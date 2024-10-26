E-Paper | October 26, 2024

Mobile phone production surges

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 26, 2024 Updated October 26, 2024 07:57am

KARACHI: Amid a dec­l­i­ning trend in mobile phone imports, local mobile companies manufactured/assembled 2.15 million units in September, up by 44 per cent month-on-month (MoM) and flat year-on-year (YoY).

As a result, total locally manufactured/assembled sales for 9M2024 have soared to 22.59m units, up 74pc YoY mainly due to the import restrictions imposed last year.

If compared with 9M2022, the growth incre­ases 35pc. This growth is mainly driven by economic recovery, increasing share of locally assembled mobile phones amid higher taxes on imported phones, and growing population among others.

Mobile phone imports plunged 19pc to $246m in 1QFY25.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Selling PIA
Updated 26 Oct, 2024

Selling PIA

Aurangzeb’s assertion that govt hopes to finalise the privatisation next month indicates issues with shortlisted bidders will be resolved soon.
Anti-Muslim bias
26 Oct, 2024

Anti-Muslim bias

RECENT findings of the EU’s human rights agency point to a troubling rise in bias against the bloc’s 26m ...
On the pulse
26 Oct, 2024

On the pulse

HEART disease is fast becoming an epidemic in Pakistan, increasingly affecting younger populations. Karachi, for...
Yearly trouble
Updated 25 Oct, 2024

Yearly trouble

Both Pakistan and India need a strategy that not only penalises harmful practices but also provides long-term solutions.
Countering cybercrime
25 Oct, 2024

Countering cybercrime

THE new National Cyber Crime & Investigation Authority appears to have landed in limbo, with the authorities...
Controversial guest
25 Oct, 2024

Controversial guest

INDIAN preacher Dr Zakir Naik is not known for his subtle approach to faith. Controversies have surrounded him for...