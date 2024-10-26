Mobile phone production surges

KARACHI: Amid a dec­l­i­ning trend in mobile phone imports, local mobile companies manufactured/assembled 2.15 million units in September, up by 44 per cent month-on-month (MoM) and flat year-on-year (YoY).

As a result, total locally manufactured/assembled sales for 9M2024 have soared to 22.59m units, up 74pc YoY mainly due to the import restrictions imposed last year.

If compared with 9M2022, the growth incre­ases 35pc. This growth is mainly driven by economic recovery, increasing share of locally assembled mobile phones amid higher taxes on imported phones, and growing population among others.

Mobile phone imports plunged 19pc to $246m in 1QFY25.

