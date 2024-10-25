E-Paper | October 25, 2024

Trump leads Harris in latest US presidential poll surveys, with economy at centre of voter concerns

Anadolu Agency Published October 25, 2024 Updated October 25, 2024 09:16pm
US Vice President Kamala Harris in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US on August 20 and former US President Donald Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey, US on August 15 are seen in a combination of file photographs. — Reuters/File

As the US presidential election approaches, the most recent polls show former President Donald Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris in the race, with the economy playing a role in voters’ decisions.

A poll released on Thursday by CNBC’s All-America Economic Survey showed that Trump leading Harris 48 per cent to 46pc nationally, with a margin of error of 3.1pc.

In the seven battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — Trump leads Harris 48pc to 47pc, with a margin of error of 4pc for that portion of the poll.

This survey highlighted that many voters view the economy as the most important issue, with a significant number trusting Trump to handle it better than Harris.

According to the CNBC survey, 42pc of voters believe they would be better off financially if Trump is elected, compared to 24pc for Harris.

Around 29pc felt their financial situation would remain the same no matter who wins.

Similarly, a poll conducted by The Financial Times in collaboration with the University of Michigan Ross School of Business yielded similar findings. It revealed that 44pc of voters trusted Trump more on economic issues, while 43pc supported Harris.

According to the poll, when asked who would help them financially, 45pc chose Trump, while 37pc picked Harris.

Meanwhile, RealClearPolitics, which tracks national and regional polls, found Harris leading by 0.3 percentage points nationwide. But, Trump holds a 0.9-point lead in the seven swing states.

Another recent Wall Street Journal survey, released on Wednesday, found Trump two percentage points ahead of Harris nationally. The poll showed Trump with 47pc and Harris with 45pc.

