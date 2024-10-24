Textile, leather industries to emerge stronger: minister

KARACHI: Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan expressed confidence on Wednesday that the country’s textile and leather industries would emerge stronger, more resilient and globally competitive through coordinated efforts between the public and private sectors.

Speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the fifth International Textiles and Leather Flagship Exhibition (Texpo) held at the Expo Centre, Karachi, the minister highlighted the significance of the event, running from Oct 23 to 25.

The minister, along with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Kareem Kundi, and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Chairman Zubair Motiwala, performed the digital inauguration of Texpo 2024.

“This exhibition presents an excellent opportunity to strengthen existing relationships and forge new partnerships, ensuring mutual growth and success for all stakeholders,” Mr Khan said.

He emphasised efforts to promote value addition and product diversification in non-cotton apparel, performance wear, technical textiles, sports and high-fashion shoes, and leather accessories. He underscored the importance of embracing a circular economy and the use of sustainable materials.

“We are enhancing design capabilities by replacing physical samples with 3D prototypes and creating high-end products for international markets,” he noted.

The minister also outlined the Ministry of Commerce’s support for businesses through the Export Development Fund (EDF), which provides financial assistance in areas such as trade promotion, marketing, infrastructure development, skill-building and compliance with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

The minister expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan’s textile and leather sectors, pointing to sustainability, innovation and digitisation as key pillars. He also highlighted the adoption of eco-friendly techniques and investments in the latest technologies to position the country as a leader in sustainable production.

“Pakistan is at the forefront of digital transformation in supply chains and e-commerce, unlocking new opportunities for growth,” he said, adding that the country aims to set benchmarks for environmentally responsible manufacturing and ethical labour practices.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2024