Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in second ODI, clinch series

AFP Published October 24, 2024 Updated October 24, 2024 11:10am
SRI LANKAN captain Charith Asalanka plays a shot during the second One-day International against West Indies at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.—AFP
SRI LANKAN captain Charith Asalanka plays a shot during the second One-day International against West Indies at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.—AFP

PALLEKELE: Skipper Charith Asalanka struck an unbeaten half-century as Sri Lanka defeated the West Indies by five wickets in the second ODI on Wednesday to clinch the three-match series.

Chasing a tricky 190, Sri Lanka reached the target with 34 balls to spare in Pallekele, with Asalanka making an unbeaten 62 off 61 balls.

The match was reduced to 44-overs a side after the start was delayed by two hours because of rain.

Sri Lanka lost two early wickets but they were rescued by a third wicket stand of 62 between Nishan Madushka (38) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (38).

Asalanka then saw the team through with his doughty knock.

He also brought up his 14th ODI half-century in the process and shared a stand of 55 with Janith Liyanage (24) for the fifth wicket.

This was Asalanka’s second consecutive half-century, following his match-winning 77 in the first ODI. The victory secured a 2-0 series win for the hosts, having won the opening game by five wickets on Sunday.

This was the fifth successive bilateral ODI series win for Sri Lanka this year and the tenth consecutive home series victory.

Earlier, Sherfane Rutherford (80) shared a record 119-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Gudakesh Motie (50 not out) to lift West Indies from a precarious 58-8 after they were put in to bat in overcast conditions.

This was the highest ninth-wicket stand for West Indies in ODIs, eclipsing the 85-run stand between Yannic Cariah and Alzarri Joseph against New Zealand in Barbados in 2022.

Rutherford, dropped twice on 23 and 72, hit four sixes and seven fours in his 82-ball knock for his second successive half-century of the series and his career-best ODI innings.

Motie’s maiden ODI half-century included six fours, before the visitors were bowled out in the 36th over.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claimed 4-40 on a pitch that offered variable bounce and turn.

Scoreboard

WEST INDIES:

B. King c & b A.M. Fernando 16

A. Athanaze b Theekshana 1

K. Carty b Theekshana 6

S. Hope b A.M. Fernando 5

S. Rutherford c Wellalage b A.M. Fernando 80

R. Chase b Hasaranga 8

R. Shepherd c Theekshana b Hasaranga 4

H. Walsh b Theekshana 1

A. Joseph b Hasaranga 1

G. Motie not out 50

J. Seales c & b Hasaranga 5

EXTRAS (B-2, LB-6, NB-1, W-3) 12

TOTAL (all out, 36 overs) 189

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-17 (Athanaze), 2-17 (King), 3-23 (Hope), 4-31 (Carty), 5-52 (Chase), 6-56 (Shepherd), 7-57 (Walsh), 8-58 (Joseph), 9-177 (Rutherford)

BOWLING: Theekshana 9-1-25-3 (1w, 1nb), A. M. Fernando 7-0-35-3 (1w), Wellalage 6-0-36-0 (1w), Hasaranga 8-0-40-4, Asalanka 4-0-26-0, K.D. Mendis 2-0-19-0

SRI LANKA:

N. Madushka b Joseph 38

A. Fernando c King b Joseph 9

K. Mendis b Motie 3

S. Samarawickrama c Hope b Chase 38

C. Asalanka not out 62

J. Liyanage run out 24

K.D. Mendis not out 11

EXTRAS (LB-3, W-2) 5

TOTAL (for five wickets, 38.2 overs) 190

DID NOT BAT: W. Hasaranga, D. Wellalage, M. Theekshana, A.M. Fernando

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-14 (A. Fernando), 2-25 (K. Mendis), 3-87 (Madushka), 4-112 (Samarawickrama), 5-167 (Liyanage)

BOWLING: Motie 9-2-18-1, Joseph 6-0-30-2 (1w), Seales 3-0-20-0, Walsh 5-0-41-0, Shepherd 4-0-23-0, Chase 8.2-0-43-1, Athanaze 3-0-12-0 (1w)

RESULT: Sri Lanka won by five wickets.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2024

