E-Paper | October 23, 2024

South Korea develops ‘flying shopping cart’

Reuters Published October 23, 2024 Updated October 23, 2024 05:30am
Park Hyun-geun, a graduate student of Mechanical Design and Robot Engineering at Seoul National University of Science and Technology (Seoul Tech), demonstrates the aerial transportation platform ‘Palletrone’ at the Seoul Tech in Seoul, South Korea, October 10, 2024. — Reuters
Park Hyun-geun, a graduate student of Mechanical Design and Robot Engineering at Seoul National University of Science and Technology (Seoul Tech), demonstrates the aerial transportation platform ‘Palletrone’ at the Seoul Tech in Seoul, South Korea, October 10, 2024. — Reuters

SEOUL: South Korean researchers have developed a transport drone flying on multiple flexible rotors that self-correct to stay level in flight and can be used as a “flying shopping cart” to carry goods over uneven terrain such as stairs.

The prototype developed by a Seoul National University of Science and Technology team has a cargo platform mounted on top of a multi-rotor drone and is handled by a person using gentle force to guide the hovering aircraft.

Members of the team demonstrated the hovering platform with a handle bar much like one on a push shopping cart moving objects up and down stairs and loading boxes on top as it hovered mid-air and maintained its balance by using a centre of mass estimation algorithm.

To move objects over uneven terrain or stairs when a wheeled cart cannot, the drone responds to human control with what the developers call a physical human-robot interaction technique that anticipates human intentions for smooth flight, said Lee Seung-jae, professor of mechanical system design engineering. But the broader focus of Lee’s team is not on developing a shopping cart to be used over steps, but instead on applications that would use a drone with reliable horizontal stability without pitching and rolling.

“The Palletrone can be more than a flying shopping cart,” he said, referring to the name the team gave the prototype by joining the words pallet, which is

the platform for cargo on top, and drone.

Published in Dawn, October 23th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unliveable cities
Updated 23 Oct, 2024

Unliveable cities

The state must pay heed to suggestions of the ADB, which describes nation’s urban centres as “congested, unattractive and polluted”.
Ending polio
23 Oct, 2024

Ending polio

WITH polio cases in Pakistan rising sharply in recent weeks, the government has unveiled the National Emergency...
Small relief
23 Oct, 2024

Small relief

HELPED by a tepid domestic demand and significant growth in home remittances, the country’s current account ...
The next chief justice
Updated 22 Oct, 2024

The next chief justice

The ruling coalition must demonstrate that its intent was never to interfere in Justice Shah’s elevation and nominate him as its first choice.
Warning signs
22 Oct, 2024

Warning signs

TROUBLING reports have emerged from Khyber’s Tirah area of militant gangs entrenching themselves in the region....
Alarming resurgence
22 Oct, 2024

Alarming resurgence

AFTER three decades of virtual eradication, diphtheria has made a devastating comeback in Pakistan, particularly in...