E-Paper | October 22, 2024

Iraq says top Islamic State group figure among 9 killed

AFP Published October 22, 2024 Updated October 22, 2024 08:10pm

Iraqi authorities announced on Tuesday that security forces had killed nine Islamic State (IS) group commanders, including the banned militant group’s top figure in the country, in a raid in the northern mountains.

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command said in a statement that counterterrorism forces “killed nine terrorists, among them the so-called governor of Iraq” for IS, naming him as Jassim al-Mazrouei Abu Abdel Qader.

Iraqi security analyst Fadel Abu Raghif told AFP that Mazrouei had “assumed control of the [IS] Iraq province less than a year ago”.

The statement noted that the operation in the Hamrin Mountains was carried out “with technical support” and intelligence provided by the US-led coalition.

It also said that “large quantities of weapons” were seized in the operation, which was “still ongoing”.

The IS group overran large swathes of Iraq and neighbouring Syria in 2014, proclaiming its “caliphate”.

It was defeated in Iraq in 2017 by Iraqi forces backed by the international military coalition, and in 2019 lost the last territory it held in Syria to US-backed Kurdish forces, but remnants of the group remain active in Iraq and continue to launch sporadic attacks.

A statement from the office of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced “the killing of the so-called governor of Iraq and eight senior leaders of the terrorist Daesh organisation”, using the Arabic acronym for IS.

Sudani said the operation targeted IS hideouts in the Hamrin Mountains, vowing to “pursue … and eliminate” militants wherever they may be in Iraq.

Iraqi security forces, supported by the US-led coalition, have carried out numerous raids on suspected IS hideouts.

The US military announced on Friday that “precision air strikes” conducted by Iraqi forces earlier this month had killed a senior IS leader and three other militants.

At the end of August, a joint operation by US and Iraqi forces killed 15 IS group fighters in Iraq’s western desert.

A report by United Nations experts published in July estimated there were around 1,500 to 3,000 jihadists remaining in Iraq and Syria.

The US has about 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria as part of the coalition, which Washington and Baghdad announced last month will end its decade-long military mission in Iraq within a year.

ISIS
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The next chief justice
Updated 22 Oct, 2024

The next chief justice

The ruling coalition must demonstrate that its intent was never to interfere in Justice Shah’s elevation and nominate him as its first choice.
Warning signs
22 Oct, 2024

Warning signs

TROUBLING reports have emerged from Khyber’s Tirah area of militant gangs entrenching themselves in the region....
Alarming resurgence
22 Oct, 2024

Alarming resurgence

AFTER three decades of virtual eradication, diphtheria has made a devastating comeback in Pakistan, particularly in...
26th Amendment
Updated 21 Oct, 2024

26th Amendment

Given the long-running feuds and divisions between state branches, the 26th Amendment could trigger a new standoff between the legal fraternity and govt.
SBP’s annual report
21 Oct, 2024

SBP’s annual report

GROWTH will remain tepid during the current fiscal due to deep structural imbalances, says the State Bank in its...
Breaking barriers
21 Oct, 2024

Breaking barriers

ONE in eight women in Pakistan is likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her life. It is the ...