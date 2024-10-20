E-Paper | October 20, 2024

China boosts export controls

Reuters Published October 20, 2024

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a decree of the State Council to unveil regulations on export control of so-called dual-use items, which will take effect on Dec 1, 2024, state news agency Xinhua said on Saturday.

The regulations aim to improve transparency and standardisation of export control policies and to boost export control capabilities of items that may be used either for civilian or military purposes, said Xinhua.

The United States says Beijing is supporting Russia’s war effort in Ukraine by supplying dual-use goods, including microelectronics, that can help it build weapons. China says it has not provided weaponry to any party, and that normal trade with Russia should not be interrupted.

The new regulations put in place a permit system for the export of dual-use goods and create a list of restricted goods. Expor­ters of such goods will have to disclose the ultimate user and the intended use of the exported goods.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2024

