China says it won’t renounce ‘use of force’ to take Taiwan

AFP Published October 15, 2024 Updated October 15, 2024 10:38am
A Chinese flag flutters in the wind at a beach on Pingtan island, the closest point in China to Taiwan’s main island, in China’s Southeast Fujian province on October 15, 2024. — AFP
TAIPEI: China insisted on Monday it would never renounce the “use of force” to take control of Taiwan, after ending a day of military drills around the self-ruled island that Beijing said was a “stern warning” to “separatist” forces.

Beijing, which claims Taiwan as part of its own territory, deployed fighter jets, drones, warships and coast guard vessels to encircle the island in its fourth round of large-scale war games in just over two years.

The United States said China’s actions were “unwarranted” and risked “escalation” as it called on Beijing to act with restraint.

China declared the drills over at around 6pm, about 13 hours after they had begun. “We sincerely strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification, but we will never promise to renounce the use of force and will not leave any space for ‘Taiwan independence’,” Ministry of National Defence spokesperson Wu Qian said soon after.

The exercises, dubbed Joint Sword-2024B, “fully tested the integrated joint operation capabilities of its troops”, military spokesperson Captain Li Xi said in a statement.

President Lai Ching-te, who took office in May, has been more outspoken than his predecessor Tsai Ing-wen in defending Taiwan’s sovereignty, angering Beijing, which calls him a “separatist”.

Lai vowed on Monday to “protect democratic Taiwan and safeguard national security”, while the defence ministry said it had dispatched “appropriate forces” in response to the drills.

Taiwan detected 125 Chinese aircraft, including fighter jets and drones from early morning to late afternoon, a defence ministry official said, describing it as a record for a single day. Seventeen warships were also spotted. Outlying islands administered by Taipei had been put on “heightened alert”, Taiwan’s defence ministry said.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2024

