G7 alarmed over escalating crisis in Lebanon

• Concerned over attacks on peacekeepers; warns of further intensification in Middle East

• Defence ministers pledge ‘unwavering support’ for Ukraine

NAPLES: G7 defence ministers on Saturday met against the backdrop of multiple ongoing military conflicts, expressing concern over escalation in Lebanon while pledging “unwavering support” for Ukraine.

Italy, holding the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven countries, organised the body’s first ministerial meeting dedicated to defence, staged in the southern city of Naples that is home to a Nato base.

At the top of the agenda was Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, now in its third year.

“We underscore our intent to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, including military assistance in the short and long term,” read the G7 defence ministers’ final statement that pledged “unwavering support”.

But the G7 defence ministers — from Italy, France, Germany, Britain, Japan, Canada and the United States — also warned of the dangers of further intensification in the Middle East, including in Lebanon where the United Nations has blamed Israel for strikes on UN peacekeepers.

“We are concerned by the latest events in Lebanon and the risk of further escalation. We express concern over all threats to UNIFIL’s security,” read a final statement from the ministers, while calling for Iran to stop supporting Hamas and Hezbollah.

The many, concurrent conflicts — including instability in sub-Saharan Africa and growing tensions in the Asia-Pacific region — “highlight a deteriorated security framework with forecasts for the near future that cannot be positive”, said Italian Defence Minister Giudo Crosetto at the start of the one-day talks.

The summit came two days after Israel announced it had killed Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar.

“Certainly after the killing of Yahya Sinwar, a new perspective is open and we have to use it in order to reach a ceasefire, to release the remaining prisoners and to look for a political perspective,” Borrell told journalists.

The morning session included discussions over recent strikes on UN peacekeepers UNIFIL in Lebanon, where Israel is also at war with Hamas ally Hezbollah.

Borrell suggested that the peacekeepers’ mandate should be beefed up by the UN Security Council to give them more scope to act amid repeated attacks on their positions, which they blame on Israeli forces.

The G7’s pledge of continued support for Ukraine comes as the country enters its third winter at war, with battlefield losses in the east and the prospect of reduced US military support should Donald Trump be elected to the White House next month.

Biden urged Nato allies during a visit to Berlin on Friday not to step down in backing Ukraine, saying that supporters of Kyiv “cannot let up”.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2024