E-Paper | October 18, 2024

SC closes dam account; funds will go to exchequer

Nasir Iqbal Published October 18, 2024 Updated October 18, 2024 08:21am

ISLAMABAD: The apex court on Thursday finally ordered the closure of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund, which was opened in 2018 amid much fanfare for generating funds to develop mega dams in the country.

As of Oct 4, there were Rs23.6 billion in the account, most of which was the mark-up paid by the federal government. In its order, the Supreme Court said before closing the account, the amount in the account maintained by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will be transferred to the Public Account of the Federation in terms of Article 78(2)(b) of the Constitution.

The directions were issued by a three-judge Supreme Court bench consisting of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan.

Before disposing of the applications and all other connected requests, the Supreme Court also directed that a sub-account in the public account of the federation be created or other appropriate measures be taken to enable the amount to be lent to the “best-rated private scheduled bank or banks” so that mark-up could be earned.

The directions included that when any amount would be required for the construction of these dams, the amount and the mark-up accrued would be utilised.

The Supreme Court had taken up an application jointly moved by the federal government and the Water and Power Develop­ment Authority (Wapda), which pleaded that the funds be transferred to the official Wapda account with the NBP.

About the actual amount in the account, the SBP in its report informed the court that the total amount (principal and mark-up) was Rs23.67bn as of Oct 4, 2024, of which the total collected amount was Rs11.47bn but the mark-up earned was Rs12.19bn.

Thus the accrued mark-up has exceeded the amount collected, the report said. When the court inquired who had paid the mark-up, the court was told that it was the federal government.

The Wapda counsel contended that the present projected cost of these dams was Rs740bn i.e. Rs Rs480bn for Diamer-Bhasha Dam and Rs260 billion for Mohmand Dam.

In its order, the court said the amount in the account constituted only 3.2 per cent of the money required to build these dams and the government itself has paid a large portion of this amount in the form of mark-up.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bilateral progress
Updated 18 Oct, 2024

Bilateral progress

Dialogue with India should be uninterruptible and should cover all sticking points standing in the way of better ties.
Bracing for impact
18 Oct, 2024

Bracing for impact

CLIMATE change is here to stay. As Pakistan confronts serious structural imbalances, recurring natural calamities ...
Unfair burden
18 Oct, 2024

Unfair burden

THINGS are improving, or so we have been told. Where this statement applies to macroeconomic indicators, it can be...
Successful summit
Updated 17 Oct, 2024

Successful summit

Platforms like SCO present an opportunity for states to set aside narrow differences.
Failed tax target
17 Oct, 2024

Failed tax target

THE government’s plan to document retailers for tax purposes through its ‘voluntary’ Tajir Dost Scheme appears...
More questions
17 Oct, 2024

More questions

THE alleged rape of a student at a private college in Lahore has sparked confusion, social media campaigns, ...