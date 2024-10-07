Karachiites throng Sharea Faisal to express solidarity with people of Palestine

• Naeem urges Muslims around the world to bring an end to their sectarian differences

• PPP, MWM also participate in rally organised by Jamaat

KARACHI: Thousands of people, including women and children, staged a rally on Sharea Faisal on Sunday to express solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemn Israeli brutalities against them in Gaza.

The rally was organised by the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) to mark the year-long aggression of the Zionist regime.

Carrying placards and banners and chanting slogans, a number of caravans from different parts of the city joined the main procession near Nursery bus stop on Sharea Faisal in the second half of the day and by the sunset, the march turned into a massive power show.

In a show of solidarity, leaders and workers of different political parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM), also participated in the march in support to the Palestinian cause.

Speaking on the occasion, JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman asked the Muslims around the world in general and in Pakistan in particular to bring an end to differences on sectarian grounds.

“The missiles of Israel and enemies of Ummah targeted both Ismail Haniya [political chief of Hamas] and Hassan Nasrallah [chief of Hezbollah] without any discrimination,” he said. “If it’s not enough then look at the debates on US presidential elections. The candidates from both sides arguing on a point who would support Israel more after being elected. They don’t care about our sects. It’s time to shun all such differences and rise as a Ummah.”

He condemned Israel over its inhumane behaviour, brutalities, genocide and extension plans.

He said that unfortunately, the Ummah was not playing its due role. How come it possible that the Muslim block could not handle Israel despite the fact that it had million-strong armies, air power and all types of missiles and even nukes in its arsenal.

He warned the Muslim countries and their armies that Israel would not spare anyone and sooner or later they would be on the target if the Zionist regime was not pushed back.

The JI leader highlighted that the Israeli leader had recently once again unmasked its extension plan and came up with a new map, challenging sovereignty of various countries, but the United Nations (UN) could do nothing.

On the occasion, he paid rich tributes to the people of Gaza for their steadfastness in the face of Israeli brutalities and crimes against humanity.

Talking about the resistance forces in Gaza particularly, he said that some people were offended if Hamas was highlighted just because the United States and Israel were afraid of Hamas.

He made it clear that it was a legitimate force as per the UN charter which allowed the oppressed people to offer armed resistance if any country or forces barged into their territory and pushed them out of their homes, he said.

He said the Pakistani nation was united for the cause of Palestine. The political differences among political parties would not refrain them from coming up with a joint strategy against Israel, he said.

On the occasion, he proposed the government and all political forces to invite the entire Muslim world, their armies and the countries, who are outspoken against Israel, to a platform.

Addressing the march through a video link, Hamas leader Khaled Qaddoumi said Israel sprayed more gunpowder on Gaza than the US had dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

He condemned Israel and urged the Muslim world to get united for the cause of Al Aqsa Mosque.

Karachi JI chief Monem Zafar, PPP-Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, MWM’s Allama Baqar Zaidi and others also spoke.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2024