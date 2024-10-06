KP Assembly delays session rescheduled for today to discuss CM Gandapur’s ‘disappearance’

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session, scheduled for today at 2pm, has been delayed as Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s whereabouts remain unknown, with his party issuing conflicting statements about his arrest, which the government has denied following protests in Islamabad.

A large number of protesters reached Islamabad yesterday as PTI held a demonstration in response to their incarcerated founder, Imran Khan’s, call for a “peaceful protest”.

Different groups of protestors, including the caravan of CM Gandapur entered the capital from Taxila near Nicholson Monument after breaching the police cordon.

The CM then left the party workers in Islamabad and moved to the KP House from where he “disappeared,” sparking rumours about his arrest.

The PTI initially claimed that Gandapur had been “arrested” but later, KP government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Saif stated on X that the CM had not been “formally arrested” though a “heavy contingent of Rangers and police are present at the KP House.”

According to a notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, issued by the provincial government, KP Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati “called the sitting of Assembly on Sunday at 2pm which was earlier adjourned.”

The agenda for the session said that the assembly was convened to discuss the serious damage caused by the Islamabad police, Rangers and government officials as they went inside the KP CM’s residence in the capital.

According to the agenda, the session will discuss the “indiscriminate use of rubber bullets and shells, mistreatment of women and families”, including the damage caused to government property.

“The session will also discuss the disappearance of KP CM”, it said.

On the other hand, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi refuted rumours about Gandapur’s alleged arrest, stating that he was neither in police nor any other institution’s custody. He also said that the government had “evidence of the PTI leader running from his residence.”

“I don’t know why he ran and for what reason,” the interior minister said today while speaking to the media in Islamabad.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that the CM was nowhere to be found and even the PTI workers were looking for their leader.

“A drama is being created in the provincial assembly,” Kundi said while speaking in Islamabad, adding that given there are cameras everywhere, there must be some video evidence of the CM’s alleged “abduction”.

“Since yesterday, he has gone into self-hiding. He is enjoying it,” he said.

PTI’s political committee, while criticising the “disappearance” of the chief minister, warned that there would be “serious repercussions” if Gandapur was arrested.

The KP CM, according to Barrister Saif, is on bail until October 25.

“If arrested, it will be an insult to the mandate of the people of KP, the fake government will have to answer for such unconstitutional and illegal actions,” Saif continued in his X post.

Despite Barrister Saif’s statement that Gandapur had not been “formally” detained, PTI’s leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, persisted in his claim that Gandapur had been “arrested” from KP House.

PTI to continue protests

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Khan earlier informed the media that the protest was initially planned for one day, but due to the crackdown on demonstrators, the PTI had decided to extend its protest.

Former National Assembly speaker and senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser also told Dawn that PTI’s political committee had decided to continue the protest until they received a clear directive from Imran Khan to end it.

Over the last weekend, an amount of Rs54 million along with a force of 6,000 personnel, comprising police, Rangers and FC, was used to counter the PTI’s protest and stop them from entering the capital and reaching the D-Chowk on Jinnah Avenue, police officers told Dawn.

On Saturday, PML-N expressed frustration over the state’s failure to classify PTI as a “terrorist organisation” in the face of its “unending protests”, urging swift action before it becomes too late.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court has ordered the government to restore normalcy in the city and designate a location for PTI to hold its protest.