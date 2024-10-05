E-Paper | October 05, 2024

Shamshad stresses financial literacy

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 5, 2024 Updated October 5, 2024 06:45am

KARACHI: As many as 162 investor awareness sessions were held across the country in FY24 with an objective to raise the country’s savings rate and deploy those savings into productive sectors, said Pakistan Stock Exc­hange (PSX) Chairperson Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Friday.

Addressing the participants of a gong ceremony held at the PSX to mark the World Investor Week (WIW), she said over 80 institutions were impa­rted financial education and awareness sessions in the last fiscal year.

The theme “Ring the Bell for Financial Lit­e­racy” will run from Oct 7 to 13. This is the fourth consecutive year that PSX has hosted the WIW.

Dr Shamshad said more than 15,000 members of the general public, including students, corporate employees and others from a broad spectrum of society, were educated on the basics of financial literacy in the last fiscal year through in-person sessions and workshops.

“In addition to our on-ground efforts, we also reach out through digital platforms whereby PSX regularly conducts webinars in collaboration with brokers, mutual fund co­m­panies and other key institutions to generate awareness about savings and investment,” she said.

Securities and Exch­a­nge Commission of Pakis­tan Chairman Akif Saeed said that the PSX’s unwavering commitment to improving outreach and enhancing financial literacy in the country is laudable. “Promoting awareness about the financial landscape is a continuous journey because just like the evolution of financial markets, ongoing efforts are needed to equip investors to make well-informed decisions and navigate the complexities of today’s financial markets,” he remarked.

He added that Pakis­tan’s rapidly growing youth population and significant advancements in digital infrastructure present a remarkable opportunity for the capital market to attract a new generation of investors.

“With nearly 67pc of the population under the age of 30, we have a vast pool of potential investors who are eager to explore opportunities for wealth creation and financial security,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Controversial timing
Updated 05 Oct, 2024

Controversial timing

While the judgment undoes a past wrong, it risks being perceived as enabling a myopic political agenda.
ML-1’s prospects
05 Oct, 2024

ML-1’s prospects

ONE of the signature projects envisaged under the CPEC umbrella is the Mainline-1 railway scheme, which is yet to ...
No breathing space
05 Oct, 2024

No breathing space

THIS is the time of the year when city dwellers across Punjab start choking on toxic air. Soon the harmful air will...
High cost of living
Updated 04 Oct, 2024

High cost of living

There will be no let-up in the pain of middle-class people when it comes to grocery expenses, school fees, and hospital bills.
Regional response
04 Oct, 2024

Regional response

IT is welcome that Afghanistan’s neighbours are speaking with one voice when it comes to the critical issue of...
Cultural conservation
04 Oct, 2024

Cultural conservation

THE Sindh government’s recent move to declare the Sayad Hashmi Reference Library as a protected heritage site is...