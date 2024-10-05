Shamshad stresses financial literacy

KARACHI: As many as 162 investor awareness sessions were held across the country in FY24 with an objective to raise the country’s savings rate and deploy those savings into productive sectors, said Pakistan Stock Exc­hange (PSX) Chairperson Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Friday.

Addressing the participants of a gong ceremony held at the PSX to mark the World Investor Week (WIW), she said over 80 institutions were impa­rted financial education and awareness sessions in the last fiscal year.

The theme “Ring the Bell for Financial Lit­e­racy” will run from Oct 7 to 13. This is the fourth consecutive year that PSX has hosted the WIW.

Dr Shamshad said more than 15,000 members of the general public, including students, corporate employees and others from a broad spectrum of society, were educated on the basics of financial literacy in the last fiscal year through in-person sessions and workshops.

“In addition to our on-ground efforts, we also reach out through digital platforms whereby PSX regularly conducts webinars in collaboration with brokers, mutual fund co­m­panies and other key institutions to generate awareness about savings and investment,” she said.

Securities and Exch­a­nge Commission of Pakis­tan Chairman Akif Saeed said that the PSX’s unwavering commitment to improving outreach and enhancing financial literacy in the country is laudable. “Promoting awareness about the financial landscape is a continuous journey because just like the evolution of financial markets, ongoing efforts are needed to equip investors to make well-informed decisions and navigate the complexities of today’s financial markets,” he remarked.

He added that Pakis­tan’s rapidly growing youth population and significant advancements in digital infrastructure present a remarkable opportunity for the capital market to attract a new generation of investors.

“With nearly 67pc of the population under the age of 30, we have a vast pool of potential investors who are eager to explore opportunities for wealth creation and financial security,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2024