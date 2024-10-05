Opposition flays govt’s ‘failure’ to launch welfare projects

PESHAWAR: The opposition Pakistan Peoples Party, Awami National Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province over its “complete failure to initiate public welfare schemes despite tall claims.”

In separate statements issued here on Friday, PPP Women’s Wing President Senator Rubina Khalid, ANP provincial spokesman Arslan Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial information secretary Ikhtiar Wali Khan alleged that the PTI government in the province was misusing official resources for the ruling party’s political activities in an unethical act.

The PPP Women Wing’s cabinet members met here and said that resources of the province should be used for the people’s development instead of using them for political purposes.

Senator Rubina Khalid, senior vice president Nilofar Babar, general secretary Shazia Tahmash, information secretary Mehr Sultana and vice president Dina Naz criticised Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for “misusing the government machinery and resources of the province for the protest and attacking Islamabad with vehicles, cranes and ambulances.”

Accuses PTI of misusing govt resources for its activities

They said that the PTI had been ruling the province for the last 11 years but it had done nothing for the welfare of the people.

The participants said that the PTI did not take any practical measures and instead, it made the people of the province indebted and pushed them to crises.

They added that the people in the province had no access to clean drinking water, health and educational facilities.

The participants asked the chief minister to fulfil his commitments regarding development schemes.

Meanwhile, ANP provincial information secretary Arslan Khan said that the provincial government wasn’t doing any public service by marching on Islamabad.

“By inciting people to violence, the KP government is pushing things to a civil war,” he alleged.

The ANP leader said that Pakhtunkhwa was helpless in the prevailing situation as the government had set no priorities for public welfare except to hold protest demonstrations and rallies.

He said that the PTI government should focus on the province to initiate some projects of public interest.

Mr Khan said that the real problems of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had totally been ignored, creating a sense of deprivation among the people.

He alleged that the government had left the province at the mercy of terrorists and started protests which were against the interests of the people.

Similarly, PML-N provincial information secretary Ikhtiar Wali Khan said in a statement that CM Ali Amin Gandapur did not seem to be the chief executive of the province, mainly due to his irresponsible media statements against political rivals.

He said that the PTI could not free prisoners by staging protest rallies and public meetings.

“If the PTI has decided to impose the governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, then we have no objections. If it doesn’t stop from staging street protests, emergency may be imposed in the province,“hesaid.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2024