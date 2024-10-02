Seven shot dead over land dispute in Sialkot

NAROWAL: Seven people were shot dead by rivals over an old land dispute in Sialkot on Tuesday, while a passerby was seriously injured in the attack.

The incident occurred when a luxury vehicle was going towards Manga Bridge from Mianwali Bangla Road.

Suspected assailants, who were hiding near Naya Manga Bridge, opened indiscriminate fire on the vehicle, killing 50-year-old Qari Ashfaq, 35-year-old Nisar Ahmed, Muhammad Anwar, Master Shafaat, Nika Masih, Babar and driver Saleem on the spot.

A passenger in a nearby car, 30-year-old Nadeem, a resident of Mehta Soja village, was also injured during the shooting. After the attack, the gunmen fled.

Rescue 1122 teams from Sialkot and Sheikhupura arrived only to find all seven people dead.

The deceased were residents of Mari Kalan village, Sheikhupura district.

Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq visited the spot.

The DPO said that the shooting occurred in the Kalrawala Police Station jurisdiction and confirmed that the massacre was the result of a longstanding feud between two groups over a land dispute in Sheikhupura.

A local said the deceased belonged to Mari Kalan village in Sheikhupura district and opponents from Maluk village, Pasrur. He said the boundaries of Sheikhupura district, Sialkot and Gujranwala are separated from Manga bridge.

The injured person was brought to Narowal District Headquarters Hospital for first aid. He was referred to Lahore due to a critical condition.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2024