E-Paper | October 02, 2024

Seven shot dead over land dispute in Sialkot

Our Correspondent Published October 2, 2024 Updated October 2, 2024 10:23am

NAROWAL: Seven people were shot dead by rivals over an old land dispute in Sialkot on Tuesday, while a passerby was seriously injured in the attack.

The incident occurred when a luxury vehicle was going towards Manga Bridge from Mianwali Bangla Road.

Suspected assailants, who were hiding near Naya Manga Bridge, opened indiscriminate fire on the vehicle, killing 50-year-old Qari Ashfaq, 35-year-old Nisar Ahmed, Muhammad Anwar, Master Shafaat, Nika Masih, Babar and driver Saleem on the spot.

A passenger in a nearby car, 30-year-old Nadeem, a resident of Mehta Soja village, was also injured during the shooting. After the attack, the gunmen fled.

Rescue 1122 teams from Sialkot and Sheikhupura arrived only to find all seven people dead.

The deceased were residents of Mari Kalan village, Sheikhupura district.

Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq visited the spot.

The DPO said that the shooting occurred in the Kalrawala Police Station jurisdiction and confirmed that the massacre was the result of a longstanding feud between two groups over a land dispute in Sheikhupura.

A local said the deceased belonged to Mari Kalan village in Sheikhupura district and opponents from Maluk village, Pasrur. He said the boundaries of Sheikhupura district, Sialkot and Gujranwala are separated from Manga bridge.

The injured person was brought to Narowal District Headquarters Hospital for first aid. He was referred to Lahore due to a critical condition.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Moments of dread

Moments of dread

Rafia Zakaria
Prophecies are not needed. It does not take much looking around to note that the world is undergoing exceptional mayhem.

Editorial

Constitutional courts
Updated 02 Oct, 2024

Constitutional courts

How can the govt expect any court established by it to be seen as fair and impartial?
Lebanon invasion
Updated 02 Oct, 2024

Lebanon invasion

Hezbollah is at heart a guerrilla movement, and though it may be severely degraded, its cadres on the ground are not likely to be deterred.
Painful loop
02 Oct, 2024

Painful loop

PAKISTAN’S polio situation has drastically deteriorated with the country now reporting 24 cases this year — four...
Punitive tax plan
Updated 01 Oct, 2024

Punitive tax plan

FBR strategy appears to rely solely on enforcement through punitive actions without actually reforming the complicated tax regime.
US sabre-rattling
Updated 01 Oct, 2024

US sabre-rattling

If America is serious about preventing a wider regional war, it should reconsider its military deployment plans.
Balochistan bleeds
01 Oct, 2024

Balochistan bleeds

BALOCHISTAN continues to sink into an abyss of violence and despair, with the province once again experiencing a...