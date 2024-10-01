E-Paper | October 01, 2024

Britain’s last coal-fired power station closes

AFP Published October 1, 2024 Updated October 1, 2024 07:55am
A drone view of Ratcliffe-on-Soar Power Station in Ratcliffe-on-Soar, Nottinghamshire, Britain September 26, 2024. — Reuters
A drone view of Ratcliffe-on-Soar Power Station in Ratcliffe-on-Soar, Nottinghamshire, Britain September 26, 2024. — Reuters

LONDON: The UK’s last coal-fired power station officially closed its doors on Monday, making Britain the first G7 country to end its reliance on the fossil fuel to produce electricity.

The closure of Ratcliffe-on-Soar, a power plant that has dominated the surrounding central England landscape for nearly 60 years, marks a symbolic step in the UK’s ambition to decarbonise electricity by 2030, and become carbon neutral by 2050. “The era of coal might be ending, but a new age of good energy jobs for our country is just beginning,” Energy Minister Michael Shanks said in a statement.

The owner of the Ratcliffe-on-Soar factory, Uniper said the site will be put into a two-year decommissioning period beginning in October. The 350 Uniper employees and contractors that work at the site, will either be redeployed to other roles within the company or leave the business within three redundancy windows before the end of 2026, Uniper said.

In its place will be a new development — a “carbon-free technology and energy hub”, the company said. It marks the end of Britain’s 140-year dependence on coal as it becomes the first in the G7 of rich nations to do away entirely with coal power electricity.

Italy plans to do so by next year, France in 2027, Canada in 2030 and Germany in 2038. Japan and the United States have no set dates.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Punitive tax plan
01 Oct, 2024

Punitive tax plan

THE government is desperate to increase its abysmally low tax collection to meet the stringent revenue conditions of...
US sabre-rattling
01 Oct, 2024

US sabre-rattling

AMERICAN sabre-rattling is unlikely to bring calm to a Middle East that is ready to explode. If anything,...
Balochistan bleeds
01 Oct, 2024

Balochistan bleeds

BALOCHISTAN continues to sink into an abyss of violence and despair, with the province once again experiencing a...
Legal games
Updated 30 Sep, 2024

Legal games

The ECP should stop playing games and take a clear position. It should not expect sympathy from the courts at this point.
Trust needed
30 Sep, 2024

Trust needed

THE situation in Swat remains tense. The locals have, for quite some time now, been raising the alarm over the...
Dengue danger
30 Sep, 2024

Dengue danger

THE slightest change in temperature is a harbinger of a disease to come. Hence, in the post-monsoon season, when the...