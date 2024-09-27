E-Paper | September 27, 2024

Musk hits out at Britain after summit snub

Reuters Published September 27, 2024 Updated September 27, 2024 10:21am
Tesla and SpaceX’s CEO Elon Musk gestures, as he attends political festival — Reuters File Photo
Tesla and SpaceX’s CEO Elon Musk gestures, as he attends political festival — Reuters File Photo

LONDON: Elon Musk hit back at Britain on Thursday after reports that he had not been invited to the country’s upcoming investment summit, alleging the government was releasing convicted paedophiles while imprisoning people over social media posts.

The BBC reported that the US billionaire had not been invited to the summit next month after his posts on his X platform regarding the violent, racist anti-immigration riots in Britain last month. Britain’s Department for Business and Trade and the Treasury did not respond to requests for comment on either the BBC report or Musk’s response.

“I don’t think anyone should go to the UK when they’re releasing convicted pedophiles in order to imprison people for social media posts,” Musk said on X in response to a post on the BBC report.

More than 1,700 prisoners were released early this month in an effort by Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government to tackle overcrowding in prisons in England and Wales. Those serving sentences for sex offences were not included in the scheme.

The government and others criticised Musk, who has nearly 200 million followers on X, for his posts on Britain in August, including one saying civil war was “inevitable”, as the country was shaken by riots that saw far-right groups attack hotels housing asylum seekers and mosques.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2024

