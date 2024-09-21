E-Paper | September 21, 2024

Three states cast first early votes in US election

AFP Published September 21, 2024 Updated September 21, 2024 11:24am
AMERICANS vote on the first day of in-person early voting in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday.—AFP
AMERICANS vote on the first day of in-person early voting in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday.—AFP

ARLINGTON: The first early voters cast their ballots on Friday for November’s knife-edge US presidential election, as Democratic candidate Kamala Harris headed for a campaign event focused on the hot-button issue of abortion.

Three states — Virginia, Minnesota and South Dakota — started early voting, a practice that Republican nominee Donald Trump has previously cast doubt on when falsely claiming he won the 2020 election.

People waited at an early voting polling station in the centre of Arlington, Virginia, just outside the capital Washington. A number had “Harris-Walz” shirts, while there were also some “Trump-Vance” signs in front of the building.

“I’m excited,” said Michelle Kilkenny, 55, adding that voting early, “especially on day one, helps the campaign and raises the enthusiasm level.”

Most US states permit in-person voting or mail-in voting to allow people to deal with scheduling conflicts or an inability to cast their ballots on election day itself.

Former president Trump has frequently lashed out against anything except on-the-day voting, repeatedly blaming mail-in ballots for his 2020 defeat by Joe Biden — while also sometimes calling early voting into question, despite efforts by his campaign to promote it.

Trump, 78, faces criminal charges for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 result, after which his supporters assaulted the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021.

Every vote will count in a desperately close White House race, whose result Trump has once again refused to say he will accept. Harris has erased Trump’s lead since sensationally replacing President Biden as Democratic candidate in July but remains neck-and-neck with the Republican.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Democracy in peril
Updated 21 Sep, 2024

Democracy in peril

The govt is forcing the SC into a direct confrontation with the legislature.
Far from finish line
21 Sep, 2024

Far from finish line

FROM six cases in the first half of the year, Pakistan has now gone to 18 polio cases. Of the total, 13 have been...
Brutal times
Updated 21 Sep, 2024

Brutal times

The latest string of chilling episodes confirm a pattern of unlawful police violence endorsed by mobs.
What now?
20 Sep, 2024

What now?

Govt's actions could turn the reserved seats verdict into a major clash between institutions. It is a risky and unfortunate escalation.
IHK election farce
20 Sep, 2024

IHK election farce

WHILE India will be keen to trumpet the holding of elections in held Kashmir as a return to ‘normalcy’, things...
Donating organs
20 Sep, 2024

Donating organs

CERTAIN philanthropic practices require a more scientific temperament than ours to flourish. Deceased organ donation...