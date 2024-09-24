E-Paper | September 24, 2024

Annual World News Day to be marked on Sept 28 to highlight importance of fact-based journalism

Dawn.com Published September 24, 2024 Updated September 24, 2024 02:36pm

The global journalism industry will observe the annual World News Day on Saturday to amplify the value of fact-based journalism.

The awareness campaign is run by the news media industry every year on Sept 28, with this year’s campaign theme being ‘Choose Truth’, designed by South African newsroom Daily Maverick’s Project Kontinuum.

The event is organised by the WAN-IFRA’s World Editors Forum and The Canadian Journalism Foundation.

What is World News Day?

Conceived in 2017 by Globe and Mail Editor-in-Chief David Walmsley, the last iteration of the campaign was supported by more than 500 newsrooms.

Choose Truth is the first campaign from Project Kontinuum, a Daily Maverick-incubated effort to reaffirm news media’s positive role in the global community. Choose Truth is its blueprint for future collaborations.

2024 campaign theme: Choose Truth

One of the key messages of the Choose Truth campaign includes supporting fact-based journalism/media, or risking losing it. #JournalismMatters and #ChooseTruth are also among the messages that are to be amplified.

Dawn is one of several newsrooms joining the World News Day campaign this year.

Other media organisations collaborating in this event are The Telegraph, Financial Times, Press Trust of India, Global Investigative Journalism Network, and The Guardian Foundation.

Opinion

Editorial

Reserved seats
Updated 24 Sep, 2024

Reserved seats

THE verdict is in. But does that make a difference? The Supreme Court’s detailed reasoning for its decision in the...
Close call
24 Sep, 2024

Close call

A DISASTER of considerable proportions was averted on Sunday when a roadside device exploded in Swat as diplomats...
Digital gagging
24 Sep, 2024

Digital gagging

IT happened again over the weekend. Internet users in Pakistan found themselves cut off from WhatsApp and Instagram,...
Fancy tax scheme
Updated 23 Sep, 2024

Fancy tax scheme

GOVERNMENTS propose, bureaucrats dispose — often relegating ‘plans’ to an existing pile of schemes gathering...
Lebanon on edge
23 Sep, 2024

Lebanon on edge

NOT content with the bloodbath it has unleashed in Gaza, Israel is now on the rampage in Lebanon, routinely ...
Chikungunya threat
23 Sep, 2024

Chikungunya threat

MISERY usually follows every rainy season. If it is not infrastructural degradation, it is disease. And so, the...