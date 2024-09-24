Annual World News Day to be marked on Sept 28 to highlight importance of fact-based journalism

The global journalism industry will observe the annual World News Day on Saturday to amplify the value of fact-based journalism.

The awareness campaign is run by the news media industry every year on Sept 28, with this year’s campaign theme being ‘Choose Truth’, designed by South African newsroom Daily Maverick’s Project Kontinuum.

The event is organised by the WAN-IFRA’s World Editors Forum and The Canadian Journalism Foundation.

What is World News Day?

Conceived in 2017 by Globe and Mail Editor-in-Chief David Walmsley, the last iteration of the campaign was supported by more than 500 newsrooms.

Choose Truth is the first campaign from Project Kontinuum, a Daily Maverick-incubated effort to reaffirm news media’s positive role in the global community. Choose Truth is its blueprint for future collaborations.

2024 campaign theme: Choose Truth

One of the key messages of the Choose Truth campaign includes supporting fact-based journalism/media, or risking losing it. #JournalismMatters and #ChooseTruth are also among the messages that are to be amplified.

Dawn is one of several newsrooms joining the World News Day campaign this year.

Other media organisations collaborating in this event are The Telegraph, Financial Times, Press Trust of India, Global Investigative Journalism Network, and The Guardian Foundation.