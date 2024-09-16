Security, traffic arrangements in place ahead of Eid Miladun Nabi processions

Security and traffic arrangements have been reviewed across the country ahead of Eid Miladun Nabi processions set to take place on Tuesday, officials said.

In Punjab, more than 55,000 police officials have been appointed for the security of Milad processions, provincial information minister Azma Bokhari said at a press conference on Monday.

She said that 2,467 Milad processions will take place across Punjab, in addition to 1,581 gatherings (mehfils). In addition to police, Counter-Terrorism Department personnel would be deployed to check procession participants, especially in sensitive areas.

The minister added that CCTV cameras were activated in Faisalabad, and Milad processions would be monitored through control rooms established at divisional levels across the province.

Police and other law enforcement agencies will perform their duties in shifts and keep an eye on any suspects who might have “nefarious” intentions.

Islamabad

In Islamabad, more than 2,000 police officers will perform security duties for the main procession, as well as other processions taking place in the capital.

Walk-through gates will be installed at the starting points of the procession and participants will only be allowed in after a full-body search, Islamabad Police said in a statement on X.

“Snipers will be deployed on rooftops for [the] security of the procession,” the statement quoted Deputy General of Police (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza as saying.

Several roads along the procession route will be sealed. Police from their respective stations will perform patrolling and security duties in the area.

“All resources are being utilized to ensure fool-proof security on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi,” DIG Raza said.

Rawalpindi

In Rawalpindi, more than 5,000 police personnel and 454 traffic officers will be deployed to maintain peace and manage traffic on Eid Miladun Nabi, with a comprehensive plan in place for the main processions.

Security arrangements will cover 108 processions, with 2,400 officers assigned to the main procession and more than 2,600 officers designated to secure the remaining 107 processions.

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi has issued a special traffic plan, as two main processions will be held in Rawalpindi.

Sindh

To mark the occasion and ensure security, the Sindh government has announced a ban on pillion riding across the province.

South-DIG Syed Asad Raza told Dawn.com that two main central processions would be taken out in Karachi, first from Tower to Aram Bagh and the second from New Memon Masjid in Boulton Market to Nishtar Park in which hundreds of thousands of people are expected to participate.

He said that a total of 4,716 personnel will be deployed in Karachi on Tuesday, including 15 senior superintendents of police (SSP), 27 deputy SSPs, 648 NGOs, and 3,735 constables. Additionally, 51 female personnel will also be on duty, as will 31 police mobiles and 40 motorcycle policemen.

“Elaborate security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order,” Raza said. “There is no official order about the suspension of cellular phone services but since the last few years, it has been practiced.”

He added that after a meeting with scholars, it was decided that there would be a complete ban on the display of weapons during the procession, including licensed ones, while motorcycles, camels, horses, open trucks, buses, etc would not be allowed in the processions.

“There would also be a ban on the participation of women and children in the processions,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Mirpurkhas Police on Monday imposed tight security arrangements in Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, and Tharparkar in preparations for the 12 Rabiul Awwal processions.

A total of three senior superintendents of police, 12 gazetted officers, 65 inspectors, 74 sub-inspectors, 228 assistant sub-inspectors, 358 head constables, and 1,936 constables have been assigned to security duties for the occasion.

Additionally, 150 police commandos will be on standby at district police headquarters to respond to any emergencies.

According to a press release, DIG Javed Jiskani said that processions and rallies related to the celebration are being monitored closely.