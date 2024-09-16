E-Paper | September 16, 2024

Special logo on CNICs to boost organ donation

APP Published September 16, 2024 Updated September 16, 2024 07:55am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday launched a national initiative to promote organ donation, inclu­ding a special logo on the identity cards of donors.

In his message on International Identity Day, the PM said organ donation is a “profound act of kindness that can give a new lease on life to those in need”.

“I encourage all citizens to participate in this initiative and become part of a life-saving community.

“Individuals who voluntarily register themselves as organ donors will have a special, exclusive logo printed on their Compu­terised National Identity Cards, symbolising their commitment to giving the gift of life,” the PM said in his message on the day commemorated on Sept 16 to ensure universal access to an identity proof.

He said identity is not merely a matter of recognition, but a “cornerstone of inclusion, representation, and access to essential services”.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2024

