E-Paper | September 14, 2024

Iran says new research satellite launched into orbit: report

AFP Published September 14, 2024 Updated September 14, 2024 05:50pm
A view of an Iranian satellite carrier named “Simorgh” during the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, February 11, 2024. — Reuters
A view of an Iranian satellite carrier named “Simorgh” during the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, February 11, 2024. — Reuters

Iran on Saturday blasted a new research satellite into orbit, state media said, in the latest such development for an aerospace programme that has long faced Western criticism.

“The Chamran-1 research satellite was successfully launched and put into orbit by the Ghaem-100 carrier,” state television said.

The satellite, which weighs around 60 kilogrammes, is designed to test hardware and software systems for orbital manoeuvre technology, the TV report said.

The device was designed and built by Iranian Electronics Industries affiliated with the defence ministry, state TV said.

Western governments including the United States have repeatedly warned Iran against such launches, saying the same technology can be used for ballistic missiles, including ones designed to deliver a nuclear warhead.

Iran has countered that it is not seeking nuclear weapons and that its satellite and rocket launches are for civil or defence purposes only.

The Ghaem-100 rocket which carried the latest satellite is manufactured by the aerospace organisation of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, an arm of the military.

The carrier is the country’s first three-stage solid-fuel satellite launcher, and official media reported its use in January to send a satellite for the first time into an orbit above 500 kilometres.

Iran has for years been advancing its aerospace activities, insisting they are peaceful and in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In February, Russia put into orbit an Iranian remote sensing and imaging satellite, drawing condemnation from the United States.

At the time, Iran’s telecommunications minister said Iran had carried out a dozen satellite launches over the previous two years.

Iran in January said it simultaneously sent three satellites into orbit, nearly a week after the launch of a research satellite by the Guards.

The Islamic Republic has struggled with several satellite launch failures in the past.

Iran has suffered years of crippling Western sanctions, especially after its arch-foe the United States, under then-president Donald Trump, unilaterally abandoned a landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers.

Iran on Thursday summoned four European ambassadors after they imposed new sanctions over its alleged supply of ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine, which Tehran denies.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF hopes
Updated 14 Sep, 2024

IMF hopes

Constant borrowing is not the solution to the nation’s deep-seated economic woes and structural issues.
Media unity
14 Sep, 2024

Media unity

IN recent years, media owners and senior decision-makers in newsrooms across the country have found themselves in...
Grim example
Updated 14 Sep, 2024

Grim example

The state, as well as the ulema, must reiterate the fact that no one can be allowed to play executioner in blasphemy cases.
Monetary easing
Updated 13 Sep, 2024

Monetary easing

The fresh rate cut shows SBP's confidence over recent economic stability amid hopes of IMF Board approving new bailout.
Troubled waters
13 Sep, 2024

Troubled waters

THE proposed contentious amendments to the Irsa Act have stirred up quite a few emotions in Sindh. Balochistan, too,...
Deceptive records
13 Sep, 2024

Deceptive records

IN a post-pandemic world, we should know better than to tamper with grave public health issues, particularly fudging...