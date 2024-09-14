Polio vaccination team tortured in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A female polio vaccination team of the Punjab health department was tortured and deprived of her belongings, including polio vaccination and cash allegedly by a group of employees of Cantonment Board Chaklala who were booked by the police on the complaint of the victim.

She alleged in the FIR that in addition to torturing female staff, they also abused and threatened her male staff members.

Khadija Bibi, lodged an FIR with the Civil Lines police, saying that they were Punjab government health department employees and were performing the duty of giving polio drops and after their duty, they returned to Chaklala Cantonment Medical Center in Dehri Hassanabad.

She said on reaching the medical centre, as many as 40 employees of Cantonment Board Chaklala broke into a store room which was allocated to the health team and took away their belongings, including polio vaccine and a bag containing Rs15,000 cash and medicines of her child.

She further alleged in the FIR that as she walked inside to bring medicine, they misbehaved with her, slapped and pushed her away.

Later, she said that they took away all of their belongings. male staff who were also accompanying them were also abused and beaten by them.

She pleaded with the police to take legal action against the accused and recover their goods taken by them.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2024