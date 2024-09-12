E-Paper | September 12, 2024

Indian police arrest 33 after violence in troubled Manipur

AFP Published September 12, 2024 Updated September 12, 2024 11:37am
A police officer fires a tear smoke shell to disperse demonstrators during a protest march by the students demanding an end to the latest spurt of ethnic violence, in Imphal, Manipur, India, September 10. — Reuters/File
A police officer fires a tear smoke shell to disperse demonstrators during a protest march by the students demanding an end to the latest spurt of ethnic violence, in Imphal, Manipur, India, September 10. — Reuters/File

Indian police arrested 33 people after a surge in ethnic violence in Manipur state, where a curfew and an internet blackout have been imposed, officers said on Thursday.

Fighting had broke out in Manipur in May 2023, between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community, an ethnic conflict that has since killed at least 200 people.

Since then, communities have splintered into rival groups across swaths of the northeastern state, which borders war-torn Myanmar.

After months of relative calm, fresh fighting erupted this month.

At least 11 people have been killed, including in what police called a “significant escalation” of violence, with insurgents firing rockets and dropping bombs with drones.

“In the follow up to the violent protests in the past few days, Manipur Police has arrested 33 people and apprehended seven juveniles,” according to a police statement.

It urged people “to cooperate with law enforcing agencies in the maintenance of peace and normalcy.”

Authorities imposed an internet shutdown in several areas, repeating a blackout that last year lasted for months.

Police also ordered a curfew, but hundreds in the state capital Imphal defied the order.

Meitei protesters had marched through Imphal on Tuesday to demand security forces take action against Kuki insurgent groups, whom they blame for the latest spate of attacks.

Long-standing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities revolve around competition for land and public jobs.

Rights activists accused local leaders of exacerbating ethnic divisions for political gain.

Manipur is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

Fighting last year forced around 60,000 people from their homes, according to government figures. Many have been unable to return home.

