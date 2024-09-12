Balochistan, Sindh unite against Irsa Act tweaks

QUETTA: In a joint stance, the irrigation ministers of Balochistan and Sindh on Wednesday rejected the federal government’s proposed amendments to the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) Act, asserting that any such move would violate 18th constitutional amendment.

The amendments to the law governing inter-provincial water distribution, yet to be tabled by the government in parliament, have created a rift between two key allies — the PML-N and PPP — for the second time since the Feb 8 general elections. Speaking in the Senate on Tuesday, Minister for Water Resources Musadik Malik assured the PPP lawmakers that the government “would not push” any legislation if it did not suit a province.

Addressing a joint press conference after an inter-provincial meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Balochistan Irrigation Minister Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani and his Sindh counterpart Jam Khan Shoro said the Sindh Assembly had already rejected the proposed amendments to the Irsa Act through a unanimous resolution and a similar one would also be moved in the Balochistan Assembly.

“The Balochistan Assembly will fully support the stance adopted by the Sindh government on the Irsa amendments issue as it is harmful for both provinces,” Mr Umrani said.

CM Bugti sets up committee to resolve water issues between two provinces

Provincial ministers Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Mir Asim Kurd Gello, Dr Rubaba Buledi and Abdul Majeed Badini were also present at the presser.

They emphasised the need to resolve the water-sharing issue through mutual consultation.

“Under the guidance of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the meeting was convened to discuss the water issues of Sindh and Balochistan,” Mr Umrani said, adding that both provinces share the same position on the Irsa Act.

Jam Khan Shoro said the federal government seeks to impose a new law that violates the 18th Amendment, which is rejected by both Sindh and Balochistan.

He said the Irsa Act was established to ensure fair and equitable water distribution. The law clearly states the provinces have ownership rights over their water resources, but the proposed changes to the law negates the 18th Amendment, erodes provincial autonomy, and violates the Constitution, he added.

Mr Shoro said the Irsa Act stipulated that the chairperson is appointed on a rotational basis from the provinces, but the federal government’s proposal recommends a grade 21-22 officer as chairperson, effectively terminating the Irsa agreement and transferring authority to bureaucrats.

In response to a question, he explained that the Irsa Act establishes a water allocation mechanism for all provinces. He noted that 10 per cent of the water was allocated to the sea to mitigate the effects of seawater intrusion, which has already claimed approximately 2.2 million acres of Sindh’s land.

Committee formed

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti set up a committee to resolve water issues relating to distribution of water between Sindh and Balochistan, as well as payment of outstanding dues pending against the former.

The committee will comprise irrigation secretaries from both provinces and Irsa members. It will draft actionable recommendations based on its final review report in consultation with the irrigation ministers. Irrigation Minister Sadiq Umrani said the water issues between Sindh and Balochistan are joint concerns, and the committee was formed to address them, as well as the matter of dues pending against the Sindh government.

