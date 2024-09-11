E-Paper | September 11, 2024

Striking Indian doctors defy court over rape protests

Reuters Published September 11, 2024 Updated September 11, 2024 10:28am
Medics march along a street during a protest condemning the rape and murder of a trainee medic at a government-run hospital, in Kolkata, India, September 10, 2024 — Reuters
Medics march along a street during a protest condemning the rape and murder of a trainee medic at a government-run hospital, in Kolkata, India, September 10, 2024 — Reuters

KOLKATA: Junior doctors in India’s West Bengal state have vowed to keep up a strike in protest at the rape and murder of a trainee doctor unless their demands are met, defying a Supreme Court deadline for Tuesday.

While demonstrations in other states have been gradually called off after the Supreme Court formed a hospital safety task force, doctors in West Bengal, where the incident happened at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, have continued their protest.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front marched in Kolkata on Tuesday, with junior doctors from several medical colleges in the state lending support, to press its demands for justice for the victim and better security at hospitals. The group had said it would “consider” the court’s order on Monday directing protesters resume work by Tuesday evening only if its demands were tackled by the deadline.

“Otherwise, we will understand that the government does not wish to end the deadlock,” the group, which represents about 7,000 physicians in the state, said in a statement. “In that case, we will hold the government responsible for the situation arising across the state.” Officials from West Bengal’s health department said that the protesters’ concerns, including additional CCTV coverage, deployment of female security personnel, adequate lighting, toilets, and resting spaces, were being addressed.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dark turn
Updated 11 Sep, 2024

Dark turn

What transpired in Islamabad should give at least the old guard within the more established political parties some pause.
Clearing the air
11 Sep, 2024

Clearing the air

THE rumour mill had been working overtime regarding a purported extension for the chief justice of the country....
Deplorable remarks
11 Sep, 2024

Deplorable remarks

It is a matter of grave concern that Imran Khan reportedly defended Gandapur’s hideous remarks about the Punjab CM and female journalists.
Delayed bailout
Updated 10 Sep, 2024

Delayed bailout

Dar’s tirade against IMF will likely add to existing uncertainties around the early disbursement of fresh funds.
PTI protest
10 Sep, 2024

PTI protest

IT seems that despite the federal government’s best efforts to sabotage the event, the PTI managed to pull off a...
Superbug threat
Updated 10 Sep, 2024

Superbug threat

THE global superbug crisis — the rise of bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics — is a ticking time bomb. A...