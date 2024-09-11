KP Assembly demands court martial of army officers ‘for breaching Constitution’

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution, demanding the court martial of military officers who have “breached the Constitution and their oaths by interfering in the affairs of other national institutions in the last two years.”

The resolution’s approval came by a majority vote amid a challenge by 12 opposition members in a sitting chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati.

“Interference in [the affairs of] other institutions amounts to treason under the Constitution,” reads the resolution, which was tabled by MPA Sher Ali Afridi of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

It demanded a halt to such “unconstitutional, illegal and inhuman acts,” and strict punishment of the culpable officers under military laws.

Passes resolution, calls for immediate release of Imran, PTI activists

In the resolution, the house paid tribute to the army for its sacrifices for the country.

It, however, said that some officers had caused irreparable damage to democracy in the country for personal gains and due to their stubbornness, and such acts were still happening.

The assembly also said the military officers should be stopped from interfering in politics to allow national progress.

The resolution also condemned the arrest of senior PTI leadership and workers and demanded their immediate release. It also called for the release of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan and praised him for his political struggle.

Earlier, treasury members spoke about their problems after the May 9 protests and in the lead-up to the Feb 2024 general elections.

Housing minister Dr Amjad Ali claimed that people at the helm of affairs had trampled upon the Constitution by arresting the PTI’s lawmakers at the gate of the parliament house last night.

“Our members’ only fault was their association with the PTI,” he said, adding that the country never witnessed such unjustified arrests before.

The minister insisted that some officers of military organisations, including intelligence agencies ISI and MI, were pursuing personal agendas, which had nothing to do with the “agenda” of their institution.

“We will never speak against army personnel, who are protecting our borders, but will continue assailing actions of some elements who are defaming their institution through their illegal actions,” he said.

Dr Amjad complained about a raid on his house and arrest of his fifth grader son insisting it was meant to pressure him into quitting the PTI.

He said personnel of security agencies often called him from unidentified phone numbers and threatened to kill his son in case of continued association with former prime minister Imran Khan’s party.

“A deputy superintendent of police has showed me a message he received from the Circuit House Swat for raiding my house and disgracing female members of my family,” he insisted.

The minister wondered whether security agencies got billions of rupees funds to pressure politicians to switch loyalty.

Adviser to the chief minister for culture, tourism and archaeology department Zahid Chanzaib said every institution should work within its constitutional limits.

He alleged that prior to the last general elections, some elements from the army pressured him to quit the PTI and join a party founded by former chief minister Pervez Khattak, but he refused.

“My refusal to show disloyalty to the PTI led to the registration of 11 cases against me in different police stations though I committed no crime,” he said.

Mr Chanzaib alleged that many military officers, including a brigadier, were interfering in the affairs of his tourism and culture department.

MPA Johar Khan from Lakki Marwat maintained that the law and order situation had deteriorated so much that even the police officials from Lakki Marwat district had taken to the streets to demand security for themselves.

He said the protesting police officials had blocked the Indus Highway for two days, with personnel from the adjoining Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu districts also joining them.

The chair later put off the sitting.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2024