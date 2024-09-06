E-Paper | September 06, 2024

Bangladesh’s poll chief resigns

AFP Published September 6, 2024 Updated September 6, 2024 08:51am

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s elections chief quit on Thursday after denying political interference in January polls that re-elected autocratic leader Sheikh Hasina, who has since fled the country after a student-led revolution.

Kazi Habibul Awal and the country’s four other election commissioners all tendered their resignation, citing the ex-premier’s ouster as the reason for doing so.

They are the latest of several Hasina-appointed public officials to quit their posts since her departure, including the central bank boss and supreme court judges.

“I and the other commissioners intended to resign given the changed scenario of the country,” Awal told reporters.

The five commissioners presided over a January election that guaranteed Hasina a fourth consecutive term and her Awami League party and its allies a near-monopoly on seats.

The vote was marred by low turnout and was boycotted by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) after thousands of members were arrested in a pre-emptive crackdown.

Rights groups and Western governments criticised the vote as unfree and unfair.

But Awal said the lack of genuine political opposition to Hasina meant that the vote itself was conducted with integrity.

“The main opposition party BNP and like-minded parties didn’t participate,” he said. “As it was a one-party election, there was no necessity to influence the election.”

BD protest

Bangladesh lodged a formal protest with India on Thursday over the killing of a teenage girl found shot dead near the border, the foreign ministry said, calling it a “ruthless act”.

Bangladesh “strongly protested and condemned such ruthless acts” in a protest note sent to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, according to the foreign ministry. It urged India to “stop repetition of such heinous acts”.

The protest came after Indian officers handed the body of the 13-year-old girl back to Bangladesh. Indian officials had earlier said the girl was aged 14.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Positive overtures
Updated 06 Sep, 2024

Positive overtures

It is hoped politicians refusing to frame Balochistan’s problems in black and white is taken as a positive overture by the province's people.
Capital poll delay
06 Sep, 2024

Capital poll delay

THE ECP has cancelled the local government elections in Islamabad for the third time subsequent to a recent ...
Perks galore
06 Sep, 2024

Perks galore

A parasitic bureaucracy still upholds colonial customs whereby a struggling citizenry and flood victims are subservient to status.
Fragile stability
Updated 05 Sep, 2024

Fragile stability

The only way forward towards long-term economic stability lies in broadening tax revenue base, increasing and diversifying exports, and attracting FDI.
Baloch voices
05 Sep, 2024

Baloch voices

AKHTAR Mengal, one of the most prominent voices from Balochistan in parliament, has nothing left to say. On Tuesday,...
Mpox alarm
05 Sep, 2024

Mpox alarm

PAKISTAN must take timely action before it ends up with a cluster of mpox cases. Our authorities would do well to...