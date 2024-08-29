Baloch youth systematically alienated from state: Bugti

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the “manipulation” of the province’s youth by certain elements, insisting that young Baloch people were being systematically alienated from the state under a deliberate conspiracy.

Speaking at a cheque distribution ceremony for the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Programme, organised by the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF), Mr Bugti emphasised the importance of making education accessible to alleviate the sense of deprivation in the province.

“The provincial government has today realised its education-friendly vision,” he said. “You are the future of Balochistan and Pakistan. I promise you that we will further expand this programme. These children, after receiving a quality education, will serve Balochistan and Pakistan.”

CM vows to uplift young people through expanded scholarship programme

The chief minister highlighted that the programme would provide an excellent educational environment for the children of martyrs, minorities and top-performing students from various districts. The provincial government will facilitate 200 students in pursuing higher education at the world’s leading universities.

Moreover, transgender individuals have also been incorporated into the scholarship programme. Mr Bugti also announced the initiation of technical and vocational training schemes aimed at equipping 30,000 young people with practical skills. He also mentioned that interest-free loans are being provided through the Akhuwat programme in easy instalments to help young entrepreneurs start their businesses.

Reaffirming his commitment to transparency, Mr Bugti warned that no one would be allowed to sell jobs. “Merit will be upheld at all costs. If anyone demands money for a job, record their video and send it to us; we will take immediate and effective action. Jobs will be strictly on a contract basis to ensure merit and transparency,” he stated.

He assured the audience that development projects would continue across every district without discrimination. He promised that the provincial government would keep citizens informed about the progress of these projects, ensuring public access to information.

“Democracy is about service deli-very, and we are taking serious steps to resolve public issues by making service delivery efficient,” Mr Bugti emphasised.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2024