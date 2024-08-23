Varsity employees in Balochistan hold protest for salary payment

QUETTA: Hundreds of employees of the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (Buitems) on Thursday took out a rally against the non-payment of their salaries for several months.

The protesters marched on the Airport Road and gathered at the Markhor Chowk where the Buitems Staff Association president, Sohail Anwar, and others addressed the rally and criticised the university administration for not paying their salaries.

The speakers said the “callous and cruel” administration of the university was behind all the issues from house requisition to medical policy, from non-payment of bonuses to salaries and from suspension of the study leave to the halting of promotions.

They said the university registrar was “the most corrupt person” who is being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Balochistan.

They demanded the registrar’s immediate removal until the investigation is completed against him.

The Buitems Staff Association president said that 15 members of the body have been issued show-cause notices for demanding their basic rights.

The protesters demanded a 10-year financial and performance audit of the university administration.

Published in Dawn, August 23rd, 2024