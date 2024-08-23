E-Paper | August 23, 2024

Varsity employees in Balochistan hold protest for salary payment

Saleem Shahid Published August 23, 2024 Updated August 23, 2024 09:26am

QUETTA: Hundreds of employees of the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (Buitems) on Thursday took out a rally against the non-payment of their salaries for several months.

The protesters marched on the Airport Road and gathered at the Markhor Chowk where the Buitems Staff Association president, Sohail Anwar, and others addressed the rally and criticised the university administration for not paying their salaries.

The speakers said the “callous and cruel” administration of the university was behind all the issues from house requisition to medical policy, from non-payment of bonuses to salaries and from suspension of the study leave to the halting of promotions.

They said the university registrar was “the most corrupt person” who is being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Balochistan.

They demanded the registrar’s immediate removal until the investigation is completed against him.

The Buitems Staff Association president said that 15 members of the body have been issued show-cause notices for demanding their basic rights.

The protesters demanded a 10-year financial and performance audit of the university administration.

Published in Dawn, August 23rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Who to believe?
Updated 23 Aug, 2024

Who to believe?

Even established experts seem to be in the dark about what the authorities seek to achieve and at what cost.
Attock van attack
23 Aug, 2024

Attock van attack

A FULL investigation is in order to identify and punish the culprits involved in Thursday’s ghastly attack...
Climate and trade
23 Aug, 2024

Climate and trade

CLIMATE change is affecting us all, across the planet. Record-breaking sea and surface temperatures, and associated...
Signs of trouble
22 Aug, 2024

Signs of trouble

The administration cannot leave people in the affected areas at the mercy of terrorists.
Plugging the gap
22 Aug, 2024

Plugging the gap

IF fiscal prudence is a virtue then Pakistan’s budgets have been an exercise in vice for the last many years. This...
Karachi accident
22 Aug, 2024

Karachi accident

TWO innocents are dead. Amina, 26, and her father, Imran Arif, 60, were killed this Monday when a speeding SUV ...