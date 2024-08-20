Pakistan’s U-18 volleyball team seek government support for world championship

LAHORE: Pakistan’s U-18 volleyball team has made history by qualifying for the World Championship for the first time. This achievement comes after their impressive performance in the Asian Volleyball Cham­pionship, where they won a bronze medal and defeated strong teams like India, South Korea and Japan.

Coach Saeed Ahmad believes that this team has the potential to win a medal at the World Championship, but emphasises the need for government support.

“Technically and skill-wise, our boys are outstanding and have great team chemistry,” Saeed told Dawn, at a prize distribution ceremony organised by the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) to give cash prizes to the Pakistan U-18 team.

“If the government supports us with at least two European tours before the World Championship, we can achieve a medal.”

The team’s qualification for the World Championship is a significant milestone, marking the first time Pakistan will participate in the tournament.

Every member of the U-18 side attended the event except captain Talal Ahmed, who was suffering from a throat infection.

But vice-captain Khizar Hayat, while speaking to Dawn at the occasion, highlighted the importance of foreign exposure to compete against top teams.

“We need a couple of foreign tours of strong countries in volleyball before featuring in the World Championship,” the 16-year-old, who plays for Wapda on a stipend of Rs25,000 per month, told Dawn.

The PVF has been working to support the team, but financial constraints remain a challenge.

“The PVF is trying its level best for the boys and now it is time for the government to come and join hands with the players as they have all the potential and talent to earn laurels for the country,” Saeed said.

Coach Saeed, who represented Pakistan as a player from 1996 to 2006, appealed to Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem to raise awareness for neglected sports like volleyball.

“Arshad knows our struggles, and his voice can make a difference,” he said.

PVF chairman Mohammad Yaqoob anno­u­nced a cash prize of Rs2 million for the team, with each member receiving Rs100,000.

The World Championship venue will be decided in November, and the team is eager to make a strong impression on the global stage.

Published in Dawn, August 20th, 2024