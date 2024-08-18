E-Paper | August 18, 2024

Three hurt in Quetta grenade attack

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published August 18, 2024 Updated August 18, 2024 08:09am

QUETTA: Three people were injured in a hand grenade attack targeting a police vehicle near the University of Balochistan in the Sariab Road area on Saturday.

Police said unknown assailants on motorbikes hurled the grenade at a police vehicle passing through the area.

The three injured, who were pedestrians, were shifted to Civil Hospital. The police vehicle remained safe in the attack and all personnel were unhurt.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2024

