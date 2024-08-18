Three hurt in Quetta grenade attack

QUETTA: Three people were injured in a hand grenade attack targeting a police vehicle near the University of Balochistan in the Sariab Road area on Saturday.

Police said unknown assailants on motorbikes hurled the grenade at a police vehicle passing through the area.

The three injured, who were pedestrians, were shifted to Civil Hospital. The police vehicle remained safe in the attack and all personnel were unhurt.

