Trump asks judge to delay sentencing for NY conviction

NEW YORK: Donald Trump’s lawyers have requested that a judge push back the US presidential nominee’s sentencing for covering up hush money payments to an adult film star until after November’s election.

Lawyer Todd Blanche argued that sentencing, scheduled for Sept 18, does not allow Trump enough time to potentially appeal the outcome of a separate Sept 16 hearing on presidential immunity arising from a Supreme Court ruling.

In a letter to the judge on Wednesday, Blanche also argued that “there is no basis for continuing to rush” — other than unspecified “naked election-interference objectives.” Trump was convicted by a New York jury in May of 34 counts of doctoring business records to cover up hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels to stop her disclosing an alleged affair. He became the first former president ever convicted of a crime.

“Sentencing is currently scheduled to occur after the commencement of early voting in the Presidential election,” Blanche wrote to the court. “By adjourning the sentencing until after that election... the Court would reduce, even if not eliminate, issues regarding the integrity of any future proceedings.” On Wednesday, Trump failed for a third time to force out the judge overseeing the case.

Lawyers for the 78-year-old Republican had again argued that the work of Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter for a Democratic-leaning organisation created a “perceived conflict of interest” and that he should recuse himself.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2024