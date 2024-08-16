E-Paper | August 16, 2024

SBP reserves rise by $119m

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 16, 2024 Updated August 16, 2024 09:23am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves increased by $119 million during the week ended August 9, the central bank announced on Thursday.

The SBP’s forex holdings rose to $9.27 billion from $9.15bn in the preceding week. The central bank has recently said that the country needs just $7bn for the debt servicing as rest of the debt would be rolled over.

After announcing the monetary policy on July 29, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad told analysts and researchers that the country needs about $26.2bn for debt servicing in FY24.

The government has been trying to get maximum relaxation from China, the UAE and Saudi Arabia for rollover of debts.

Financial sector experts said the government has succeeded to get maximum benefits for debt servicing.

The total foreign exchange reserves of the country rose to $14.64bn including commercial banks’ $5.37bn.

Ijara sukuk

The government also raised Rs119bn through the stock exchange by selling Ijara sukuk against a target of Rs100bn. The total bids for the sukuk were Rs451bn.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Admissions game

Admissions game

Faisal Bari
The admissions game has developed into a market with specialised players emerging to address gaps in provision.

Editorial

High power costs
16 Aug, 2024

High power costs

The bad news is that authorities seem to be second-guessing the plan as it is likely to hurt the business interests of Pakistan’s rent-seeking elite.
Nuclear bazaar
16 Aug, 2024

Nuclear bazaar

REPEAT incidents of security failures and the shoddy regulation of India’s nuclear sector have earned our eastern...
Mpox concerns
16 Aug, 2024

Mpox concerns

FIRST identified in humans in 1970, the mpox virus is once again the focus of global attention due to the emergence...
Throttling connectivity
Updated 15 Aug, 2024

Throttling connectivity

Now the authorities seem to have decided that WhatsApp has replaced X as the new staging ground for dissent and are tightening the noose.
Targeting TTP
15 Aug, 2024

Targeting TTP

Is slapping on a new label on a hard-core terrorist outfit the right strategy, especially when the label is also imbued with religious meaning?
Transgender justice
15 Aug, 2024

Transgender justice

Our policymakers still see this community as a slur, making political commitment to justice for transgender people a distant dream.