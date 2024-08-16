Hints of ‘more to come’ as 3 ex-armymen held

• Two brigadiers, colonel arrested in connection with Faiz Hameed’s court martial

• More being probed for inciting ‘instability’ in collusion with ‘vested political interests’

• Tarar says whoever compromised security will face the music

ISLAMABAD / LAHORE: After the military announc­­ed the arrest of three more retired officers on Thursday, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar disclosed that more arrests would be made in connection with the court martial of former ISI chief retired Gen Faiz Hameed, in days to come.

“Investigations are underway in the Faiz case. More arrests are likely which can be in the army and elsewhere,” the minister told journalists in Lahore.

“It seems the ambit will not just remain limited to the military but whoever is involved and whoever has compromised the country’s security…all those will come in its grasp,” he declared.

The minister’s remarks came hours after the army announced the arrest of three additional retired officers.

In a statement, the military’s public affairs division — ISPR — revealed, “In connection with the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) proceedings of Lt Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed, three retired officers are also in military custody for their actions prejudicial to military discipline.”

The ISPR noted that more retired officers and their associates were being probed for allegedly inciting instability in collaboration with and on behalf of a political entity with vested interests.

However, ISPR did not release the names or ranks of the officers arrested, and did not indicate when the arrests had been made.

Welcoming the fresh arrests in connection with the court martial proceedings against Gen Faiz for his alleged involvement in the Top City housing society case, Mr Tarar said the institution of army had prioritised self-accountability.

“We think this act of self-accountability is positive and that it is a step that needs to be lauded, moving towards accountability and discord in the country being stopped.”

Mr Tarar said when no-confidence motion was tabled against ex-PM Imran Khan, Gen Faiz was in contact with him. “[Even] after going to jail Imran Khan remained in touch with Gen Faiz,” he alleged.

Taking note of the ISPR statement, Mr Tarar regretted that discord and instability were being spread and attempts were being made to impose an uncertain situation in the country and there were attacks on security.

He alleged that this collusion and conspiracies were being concocted on the “direction and will of Imran Khan”.

“I think it is a very good and timely decision of the military to arrest Gen Hameed and the subsequent three officers,” he said, adding that Mr Khan was trying to dissociate himself from Gen Faiz Hameed but he would not be able to save his neck.

‘Numerous in custody’

The ISPR announcement follows speculations that numerous retired officers had been detained in relation to Gen Faiz Hameed’s trial for his post-retirement actions that violated Army Act and on the complaint of the owner of a housing society in Islamabad, which had been referred to the Defence Ministry by the Supreme Court.

Gen Hameed was arrested around Aug 8 after being summoned to Rawalpindi by a senior army officer, with his detention only being publicly confirmed on the following Monday. His trial is being described as one of the most high-profile court martials in the history of Pakistan Army.

The ISPR did not initially disclose the identities of the three officers who were taken into custody. However, media reports claimed they were identified as retired Brig Ghaffar, a former deputy director general for projects at ISI; retired Brig Naeem Fakhar, a former officer commanding; and retired Col Asim.

Brigadiers Ghaffar and Fakhar were also implicated in the SC petition filed by the owner of Top City housing society. The petition accused the two of extorting Rs40 million and coercing the sponsorship of a private TV channel.

Veterans’ meeting

Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir (centre) interacts with retired army officers during a reception in honour of veterans in Rawalpindi, on Thursday. Former army chiefs Raheel Sharif and Ashfaq Parvez Kayani were also among the guests.—PPI

Separately, at a reception for veterans held in connection with Independence Day, Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir cautioned against the insidious threat of misinformation and propaganda being perpetrated by “inimical elements to weaken the bond between the people of Pakistan and the armed forces”.

According to a statement, issued by ISPR on Thursday, the army chief paid heartfelt tribute to the contributions of the retired personnel, lauding their dedication and instrumental role in shaping the nation’s history.

He emphasised the paramount importance of unity and resilience in the face of challenges, urging veterans to continue playing a vital role in Pakistan’s progress and development.

Veterans expressed faith and confidence in the army leadership and pledged their support in combating both internal and external security challenges, the statement said.

The gathering was also attended by former army chiefs, retired generals Raheel Sharif and Ashfaq Parvez Kayani.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2024