August 16, 2024

Sindh CM awards Arshad Nadeem Rs50m for Olympic performance

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 16, 2024

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday accorded a warm welcome to record-breaker Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem and honoured him with awards for his historic achievement.

The CM hosted the javelin thrower at the CM House, honouring his historic achievements and stressing the importance of securing more gold medals to motivate the nation.

He highlighted the potential of Pakistan’s 240 million population, suggesting that the country should aspire to win at least 24 gold medals on the international stage.

“Arshad Nadeem is our national pride,” said the CM. “You [Arshad Nadeem] have made history and act as a role model for the youth of our country,” he said and added, “The remarkable victory on the international stage shows that determination overcomes all shortcomings and obstacles.”

When Arshad Nadeem arrived at the CM House with Planning & Development Minister Nasir Shah, the provincial cabinet session was in progress, which the CM temporarily stopped to personally welcome the gold medallist.

The CM, along with his cabinet members, applauded his record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters, a remarkable achievement that inspired people all over the world.

Arshad Nadeem expressed his gratitude to the chief minister for his support and encouragement. He mentioned how the congratulatory phone call he had received from the chief minister motivated him to strive for even greater accomplishments.

The Olympian champion proudly showcased his Olympic Gold Medal during the meeting, kindling pride and a strong sense of national accomplishment in the room. The cabinet members applauded enthusiastically and congratulated Nadeem.

In recognition to Nadeem’s remarkable achievements, the CM awarded him Rs50 million and traditional Sindhi gifts such as an Ajrak, cap, khes and other memorabilia.

The P&D minister gifted a car to Arshad Nadeem’s mother, appreciating her for nurturing such a brave and skilled son.

Additionally, Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon committed to providing a premium number plate for the car.

Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani declared that an important road in Karachi would be named after Arshad Nadeem, commemorating his national contributions.

Sports Minister Sardar Mohammad Bux Maher also handed Nadeem a cheque, both from his department and personal funds.

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, accompanied by Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, visited Mazar-i-Quaid and laid a wreath at the mausoleum and offered fateha. They also penned their thoughts in the visitors’ book.

Following the visit, the Sindh governor expressed his gratitude for the national hero’s visit to Karachi.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2024

