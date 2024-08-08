E-Paper | August 09, 2024

Javelin star Arshad Nadeem ends Pakistan’s 40-year wait for Olympic gold

Anushe Engineer Published August 8, 2024 Updated August 9, 2024 01:07am
Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan reacts after setting a new Olympic record. — Reuters
Arshad Nadeem at the Paris Olympics 2024 men’s javelin final at Stade de France, France, Paris, Aug 8. — Reuters
Arshad Nadeem set a new Olympic record on Thursday and ended Pakistan’s 32-year wait for success at the Games by clinching the coveted gold medal in the men’s javelin final in Paris.

The Mian Channu-born was slow off the blocks, registering a no-throw on his first attempt of the night but shocked everyone on his second attempt, with a monstrous 92.97-m throw, which the rest of the field could not even come close for the rest of the competition.

Behind Nadeem on the podium was rival and reigning champion Neeraj Chopra, who also had a foul throw on his first attempt before eventually settling for a silver medal finish with an 89.45m throw on his second attempt.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters took home bronze, his first ever Olympic medal, with an 88.54m throw.

Nadeem’s throw was Pakistan’s first individual gold medal, first track and field medal and the second time a South Asian has had a podium finish in track and field.

Tonight’s final ignited Pakistan-India rivalry that Nadeem and Chopra have kept alive over the years. Just last year, the duo went 1-2 as Chopra bagged gold and Nadeem took home silver at the World Athletics Championships.

