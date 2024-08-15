IHC judge asks how govt will bring foreign investment in country amidst enforced disappearances

Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb on Thursday questioned how the government was planning to attract foreign investment amid the continuing phenomenon of missing persons in the country.

The judge issued the remarks during a hearing related to the recovery of missing PTI worker Malik Faizan.

Two days ago, the IHC had also summoned the interior and defence secretaries, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general, and the Islamabad inspector general of police (IG) on a petition seeking the recovery of PTI activist Azhar Mishwani’s two brothers.

Zahoor and Mazhar were allegedly picked up by law enforcement agencies in June, with Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi ordering the Punjab IG to recover the two brothers.

The PTI has also launched a campaign on social media for the recovery of “abducted” workers and activists, including the party’s international media coordinator Ahmad Waqas Janjua. The campaign aims to draw the attention of the courts to the disappearances.

Justice Aurangzeb heard the petition for Faizan’s recovery today.

“The world is also watching what Pakistani courts are doing in cases of missing persons,” Justice Aurangzeb said. “Or either admit that the world come and invests here but people will still go missing and the courts will not be able to do anything.”

He continued: “If the government calls it a case of enforced disappearance, then they need to find out who ordered it. The government then needs to sit down with the abductors.”

When the judge asked who the missing workers were, the petitioner’s lawyer mentioned Faizan, who works for the PTI’s media cell.

Addressing the additional attorney general, Justice Aurangzeb — in a harsh tone — suggested that he “change the Constitution, remove fundamental rights from it, end our (the court’s) jurisdiction”.

“I don’t know what the state wants to achieve with this. You arrest him (Faizan) and we won’t say anything, but the country cannot run like this,” the judge said.

“The Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, and the state are all content with this, but I don’t understand what is going on. What do you aim to achieve with this?” Justice Aurangzeb asked.

The judge also remarked that earlier, the bench which heard the case wrote that it was a matter of enforced disappearance.

Calling it a “cruel act”, he wondered what the constitutional courts should do in such a situation.

“The federal government means the prime minister and the federal cabinet, so the responsibility ultimately rests with the executive,” Justice Aurangzeb remarked.

The additional attorney general said that the petitioners “did not knock on the door of the court with clean hands”.

In response, Justice Aurangzeb remarked: “Should the petition be dismissed if they did not file the petition with clean hands?”

“Do you want me to become a servile judge?” he asked. “Should I reject ‘dirty’ applications from ‘dirty’ applicants? I don’t understand where you are going with this,” Aurangzeb said, asking the prosecutor, “Tell me, what I should do?”

The AAG replied: “We do not know who the kidnappers are.”

Justice Aurangzeb further remarked, “When one of our fellow judges issued a strict order, the government propaganda machines started propaganda against him.”

He added that he would pass a written order in the case and adjourned the hearing.

Govt announces ‘support package’ for families of missing persons

Earlier in August, the government announced a Rs5 million “support package” per family of missing persons, which would provide them with legal and financial assistance.

Addressing a press briefing in Islamabad, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said that a report, based on the findings of two previous cabinet committees, had been presented to the cabinet committee for missing persons during the caretaker government’s tenure. He added that the report was presented before the federal cabinet and some of its salient recommendations had been approved.

“A special committee will be formed to determine which families need an immediate support package, after which each [eligible] family will receive Rs5 million,” Tarar said.

“Keep in mind that this is not a compensation of any kind, as there is no compensation for a human life,” the law minister clarified, adding that the package was being given as a “support” to such families considering their “hardships until the matter is resolved”.