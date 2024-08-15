Flood alert issued amid heavy rains in KP

ISLAMABAD: The Nat­ional Disaster Manage­ment Authority (NDMA) has issued a flood alert for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, forecasting heavy rains in the province from August 14 to 18.

According to the NDMA, various regions, including Hazara, Mala­kand Division, Peshawar, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Hangu, Haripur, and Kohat, are expected to receive significant rainfall during this period. Also, rainfall is anticipated in the areas of Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Mohmand, Orakzai, and Waziristan.

The NDMA has warned of the potential for flooding and an increase in water flow in rivers and streams due to the heavy rains. Authorities have been advised to take precautionary measures to mitigate the effects of possible floods and landslides and to ensure the availability of resources for any emergency situation.

Tourists have been cautioned to avoid travelling to mountainous areas during this period due to the risk of landslides. The authority also advised relevant departments to remain vigilant and prepared for potential flooding, besides asking all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and landslides.

“Rain may cause urban flooding in various cities and flash flooding in hilly areas, while flow of water in the streams and nullahs is also expected to increase,” the NDMA said.

The NDMA issued ins­tructions to all relevant departments to alert em­ergency response teams and mobilised resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations.

In a statement, the NDMA advised local administrations to remain on high alert and to coordinate closely with relevant departments to respond promptly to any emergency. The authority also emphasised the importance of maintaining clear communication channels to provide timely updates and warnings to the public.

Local authorities are being instructed to monitor the situation closely and to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of residents and tourists alike.

This includes deploying rescue teams, reinforcing embankments, and ensuring the availability of essential supplies and equipment.

The NDMA’s flood alert comes as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance disaster preparedness and response capabilities in the face of extreme weather events.

The authority has been working closely with provincial and district administrations to develop comprehensive contingency plans and to strengthen coordination mechanisms for effective disaster management.

As the forecasted period of heavy rains approaches, the NDMA is urging communities in vulnerable areas to stay informed about weather updates and to follow the guidance of local authorities.

By taking proactive measures and adhering to safety guidelines, residents can help minimize the risks associated with flooding and other natural hazards.

The NDMA advised people to download Pak NDMA Disaster Alert mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports.

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2024