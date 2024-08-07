E-Paper | August 07, 2024

Resolution on Kashmir supported by all but one lawmaker

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution rejecting India’s unilateral revocation of held-Kashmir’s special status, which was approved with consensus, amid opposition from one lawmaker.

The Youm-i-Istehsaal-i-Kashmir Day Resolution, tabled by Safron and Kashmir Affairs Minister Amir Muqam, demanded that India release Kashmiri political prisoners, provide humanitarian aid, stop the ongoing violations of human rights and sincerely implement the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, so that the Kash­miri people can determine their future through the democratic process of a fair and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.

The House reiterates its moral, political and diplomatic support to the struggle of the Kashmiri people for the right to self-determination and pays tribute to their courage and bravery, it read.

Taking the floor on a point of order following the passage of the resolution, PkMAP chief Meh­mood Khan Achakzai said he had opposed the resolution as he had not been allowed to move an amendment to the draft.

In a hard-hitting speech, parts of which were censored in the NA livestream, Mr Achakzai said they had always supported freedom movements, but the people of Kashmir should be asked which country they wanted to join.

He said if they wanted to join Pakistan of their own free will, they would be welcomed.

Mr Achakzai also hit out at the speaker for not allowing him to speak on the resolution and called him a ‘havaldar’.

In response, the speaker said he was proud of being called a “havaldar”, as they were the frontline defenders of the country.

He also told Mr Achakzai that his opposition to the resolution had been recorded.

Speaking on a point of order, PPP MNA Shazia Marri regretted that Mr Achakzai had opposed the resolution.

Later, PTI members Ali Muhammad Khan and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan clarified that their party had supported the resolution on the Kashmir issue.

Published in Dawn, August 7th, 2024

