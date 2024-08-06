E-Paper | August 06, 2024

SECP enrols 2,864 companies in July

A Reporter Published August 6, 2024 Updated August 6, 2024 07:23am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan registered 2,864 new companies in July, according to the data released by SECP on Monday.

This signalled an increase of 25 per cent from the corresponding month last year and marked the highest number of companies ever registered in a month. The total number of registered companies now stands at 225,561.

About 58 per cent were registered as private limited companies in July, 39pc as single-member and the remaining 39pc as public unlisted companies, not-for-profit associations, trade organisations, and limited liability partnerships. Almost cent per cent enrolments were done online.

The information technology sector took the lead with 471 incorporations, trading 364, services 362, real estate development and construction 284, tourism 164, food and beverages 139, e-commerce 120, education 111, textile 65, marketing and advertisement 64, corporate agricultural farming 63, chemical 53, healthcare, and power generation 51 each.

Furthermore, cosmetics and toiletries, mining and quarrying with 47 each, fuel and energy 46, engineering 43, pharmaceutical 40, transport 32, auto and allied 27, communications 23, cables and electric goods 22, arts and culture 18, paper and board, and sports-allied 17 each, logging 16, and 107 were registered in other sectors.

Foreign investment has been reported in 86 new companies mainly by foreign investors from Afghanistan, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Azerbaijan, Canada, China, Germany, Greece, Iraq, Italy, The Netherlands, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Sir Lanka, Turkey, UK, US and Zambia.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hasina’s fall
Updated 06 Aug, 2024

Hasina’s fall

In Sheikh Hasina’s fall lie lessons for all developing states, particularly those in South Asia, which share many sociopolitical traits with Bangladesh.
Right-sizing
06 Aug, 2024

Right-sizing

THE long-awaited move to slash the size of the federal government in line with the stipulations of the 18th ...
Roads and rains
06 Aug, 2024

Roads and rains

PROPER urban drainage was long considered an infrastructural issue that was supposed to be dealt with by the civic...
Pending cases
Updated 05 Aug, 2024

Pending cases

To limit the growing pendency of cases, the SC should also address the practice of seeking and giving adjournments on frivolous grounds.
Looking for justice
05 Aug, 2024

Looking for justice

MISOGYNY is a badge of honour in our society. As morality and family pride rest on the conduct and appearance of...
Hate crimes in UK
05 Aug, 2024

Hate crimes in UK

IN the wake of the tragic stabbing of three girls in Southport, a dangerous trend has emerged across the UK: a surge...