Search begins for new FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has stepped up efforts to find the new head of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as the incumbent is set to retire on Aug 15, Dawn learnt on Monday.

The government has been compelled to look for the new tax czar as the FBR chairman, Amjed Zubair Tiwana, has sought treatment six months before reaching the age of superannuation.

A list of officials of the Internal Revenue Service and Customs who have a reputation of ’unblemished integrity has been created with inputs from intelligence agencies as well as the current FBR chairman.

The government is rushing to find Mr Tiwana’s successor as senior FBR officials think that any delay in the appointment would create uncertainty in the tax body which is already facing the uphill task of collecting 41 per cent more revenue — Rs12.9 trillion — in the current fiscal year, compared to FY24.

Proposal to name PAS official for top post

According to the sources, the government will consider officials included in the list for the top slot and also take into account several other factors, including their leadership quality, to build a strong team for achieving the revenue collection in FY25.

The government has also set a clear benchmark for the new chairman to build a team to document the economy through digitalisation.

If the government fails to find the new FBR head in time, it may delegate the responsibility to a senior official pro tem until the appointment.

It is also likely Mr Tiwana’s early retirement application will be rejected, and he will be asked to continue.

Mr Tiwana, an officer in Grade 21, is currently awaiting promotion, which has been stalled as the government has not called the meeting of a high-power committee which promotes officials to the next grade in the past year.

Several bureaucrats who are in line for the promotion have been forced to serve in their present posts due to the unprecedented delay in the meeting of the High-Powered Selection Board.

According to sources, three officers from the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) and two from the Customs Group (CG) are under consideration for the post.

There is also a proposal to appoint a Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) official as FBR head.

The IRS, CG and PAS are the three cadres of the bureaucratic system.

However, the appointment of a PAS official won’t sit well with the other two cadres as FBR officials have previously reacted strongly to the similar appointments.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2024