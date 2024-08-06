E-Paper | August 06, 2024

Search begins for new FBR chairman

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published August 6, 2024 Updated August 6, 2024 09:30am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has stepped up efforts to find the new head of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as the incumbent is set to retire on Aug 15, Dawn learnt on Monday.

The government has been compelled to look for the new tax czar as the FBR chairman, Amjed Zubair Tiwana, has sought treatment six months before reaching the age of superannuation.

A list of officials of the Internal Revenue Service and Customs who have a reputation of ’unblemished integrity has been created with inputs from intelligence agencies as well as the current FBR chairman.

The government is rushing to find Mr Tiwana’s successor as senior FBR officials think that any delay in the appointment would create uncertainty in the tax body which is already facing the uphill task of collecting 41 per cent more revenue — Rs12.9 trillion — in the current fiscal year, compared to FY24.

Proposal to name PAS official for top post

According to the sources, the government will consider officials included in the list for the top slot and also take into account several other factors, including their leadership quality, to build a strong team for achieving the revenue collection in FY25.

The government has also set a clear benchmark for the new chairman to build a team to document the economy through digitalisation.

If the government fails to find the new FBR head in time, it may delegate the responsibility to a senior official pro tem until the appointment.

It is also likely Mr Tiwana’s early retirement application will be rejected, and he will be asked to continue.

Mr Tiwana, an officer in Grade 21, is currently awaiting promotion, which has been stalled as the government has not called the meeting of a high-power committee which promotes officials to the next grade in the past year.

Several bureaucrats who are in line for the promotion have been forced to serve in their present posts due to the unprecedented delay in the meeting of the High-Powered Selection Board.

According to sources, three officers from the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) and two from the Customs Group (CG) are under consideration for the post.

There is also a proposal to appoint a Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) official as FBR head.

The IRS, CG and PAS are the three cadres of the bureaucratic system.

However, the appointment of a PAS official won’t sit well with the other two cadres as FBR officials have previously reacted strongly to the similar appointments.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hasina’s fall
Updated 06 Aug, 2024

Hasina’s fall

In Sheikh Hasina’s fall lie lessons for all developing states, particularly those in South Asia, which share many sociopolitical traits with Bangladesh.
Right-sizing
06 Aug, 2024

Right-sizing

THE long-awaited move to slash the size of the federal government in line with the stipulations of the 18th ...
Roads and rains
06 Aug, 2024

Roads and rains

PROPER urban drainage was long considered an infrastructural issue that was supposed to be dealt with by the civic...
Pending cases
Updated 05 Aug, 2024

Pending cases

To limit the growing pendency of cases, the SC should also address the practice of seeking and giving adjournments on frivolous grounds.
Looking for justice
05 Aug, 2024

Looking for justice

MISOGYNY is a badge of honour in our society. As morality and family pride rest on the conduct and appearance of...
Hate crimes in UK
05 Aug, 2024

Hate crimes in UK

IN the wake of the tragic stabbing of three girls in Southport, a dangerous trend has emerged across the UK: a surge...