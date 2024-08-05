What China is doing for Pakistan, US cannot do: PM

• Says repairing ties with Washington necessary, but not at cost of relationship with Beijing

• Calls out Indian subjugation of Kashmiris; asks Delhi to move from ‘dispute denial’ to ‘resolution’

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that whatever China was doing for Pakistan, the United States could not, and reiterated that relations with Washington should be repaired, but not at the cost of ties with Beijing.

The prime minister, who had a busy weekend, met with a group of journalists at his Model Town residence in Lahore. The journalists had recently returned from an official visit to China, undertaken on the invitation of the China Public Diplomacy Association.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz said that work was progressing fast on the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and during the visit of Chinese experts to Pakistan, there was positive movement on the promotion of cooperation in different fields.

Talking about his letter to Beijing requesting debt re-profiling, he said that if China agreed to give Pakistan five to seven years to pay back the loans, the government would be able to bring down inflation, including electricity prices.

However, when asked if he had received any response so far, he said: “No… [our request] is under consideration”.

“We hope for a positive response from China in this regard,” he said.

When asked about Pakistan-US relations, the PM was of the view that the country needed to repair its relations with Washington, as that was in its best interests.

“I think our relations with the US must be repaired, as it is very necessary for Pakistan… But it shouldn’t be at the cost of China… and I had told [the Americans] recently in presence of various dignitaries including Mr Ishaq Dar,” he explained.

“I also told them that similarly, the friendship with China is not at the cost of US, as both have significance for us,” he clarified.

The PM said he believed that whatever China was helping Pakis­tan accomplish, the US cannot do.

He was also very concerned about the safety and security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan, and assured that the government would use all its resources to ensure their well-being.

There is no place for politics of any kind on relations with a close friend like China, he remarked.

He said he was well aware of problems, including the inflation and energy prices, being faced by the public at large.

For this, he said, the government had taken Rs50 billion out of the Public Sector Development Pro­gramme (PSDP) and allocated it for relief in energy prices to those using up to 200 units of electricity.

The premier also appeared supportive for those using 400 units and said they should also be given such relief. “We are really worried about the energy prices. And we are reassessing our priorities concerning Independent Power Producers,” he maintained.

Youm-i-Istehsal

Today (Monday), marks the fifth anniversary of India revoking Kashmir’s special status. In commemoration, the country will observe Youm-i-Istehsal in solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

According to PTV News, PM Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Muzaffarabad, where he is expected to make an important policy statement.

While stressing continued support for the people of Kashmir for the realization of their right to self determination on the eve of Youm-i-Istehsal, PM Shehbaz said in his message that since 2019, “India has been trying to convince the world that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of its territory. However, international law, historical facts, moral principles and the situation on the ground deny India’s baseless claims.”

He said that efforts were being made in India to silence the genuine leadership of the Kashmiri people and muzzle the media.

The number of political prisoners remains in the thousands, while 14 political organisations have been outlawed, he said.

Harassment of innocent people, arbitrary detentions, and the so-called ’cordon and search operations have become a matter of routine.

The Indian forces are operating with impunity, according to them under different draconian laws, he added.

He saluted the indomitable courage of the Kashmiri people that has enabled them to withstand every Indian attempt to subjugate them.

“History has proven, time and again, that durable peace in South Asia remains contingent upon the settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. In the interest of lasting peace and security in South Asia, India must move from dispute denial to dispute resolution,” he added.

