PTA confirms whitelisting VPNs for ‘smooth and secure functioning’ of IT services, businesses

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) this week followed up on its plan to regulate the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in the country with a clarification that it was whitelisting VPNs through an “automated process” to ensure the “smooth and secure functioning of the IT services and online businesses.”

On Thursday, the authority’s head told a parliamentary committee that plans were in the works to regulate the use of VPNs in the country by whitelisting some proxy networks and blocking others.

While attending a meeting of the Standing Committee on Cabinet Sec­retariat, PTA Chairman retired Major General Hafeezur Rehman said once the policy was implemented, only whit­elisted VPNs would function in Pakis­tan and the others would be blocked. In response to a query by the committee’s chairman, Senator Rana Mahmoodul Hasan, the PTA chief, said VPNs could be blocked in the country, but it would “lead to the collapse of several IT businesses that operate on VPNs.”

On Saturday, PTA issued a statement on Instagram saying: “In response to recent media reports regarding PTA blocking VPNs, it is clarified that no such action has been taken and all kinds of blocking is undertaken only under the directions of government of Pakistan in accordance with legal framework and guidelines.

“It is further clarified that for smooth and secure functioning of the IT services and online businesses, VPNs are being whitelisted through an automated process available at PTA and PSEB websites.”

View this post on Instagram

A VPN is a service that creates a secure, encrypted connection over a less secure network, such as the Internet, allowing users to protect their online privacy, secure their data, and access restricted content.

The use of VPNs by Pakistani internet users witnessed a significant increase in 2024. Most have been using them to access X, formerly Twitter, which has been blocked in the country since February 19.