E-Paper | August 02, 2024

Sahiwal farm worker gang-raped during robbery

Our Correspondent Published August 2, 2024 Updated August 2, 2024 08:13am

SAHIWAL: A woman farm worker was gang-raped by two unidentified armed suspects in front of her husband during a robbery at Chak 17/EB of tehsil Arifwala.

According to reports, Muhammad Aslam, a farmer lived at his farmhouse with his wife and two children on the outskirts of the village. His three farm workers also resided in the servant quarters of the farmhouse along with their families and slept in the cattle shed.

On the night between Wednesday and Thursday, two armed robbers woke up the workers first and then Aslam’s family sleeping inside the house. They seized mobile phones and locked all the men, women, and children in one of the rooms.

The suspects took a workers’ wife with them on the pretext to lead them to cash and other valuables. When she resisted, the suspects tortured her and locked her in another room.

After robbing the farmhouse, the suspects gang-raped the worker’s wife and forced him to watch the rape.

According to the FIR, the robbers escaped with Rs50,000 cash, a motorcycle and two DAP fertilizer bags. They threw the mobile phones near the farmhouse.

Saddar Police Arifwala got forensic analysis of the crime scene and took the gang-rape victim to THQ hospital where the medical report confirmed rape.

The police registered a case on the complaint of Muhammad Aslam. Police sent samples for DNA analysis.

District Police Officer Tariq Walayat visited the victim and her family and assured them of justice. He formed an investigation team, headed by SP Investigation Shahida Noreen, to look into the matter.

Published in Dawn, August 2nd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Proscription regime
Updated 02 Aug, 2024

Proscription regime

Furthermore, the root causes that attract many ordinary citizens to the terrorist cause need to be addressed.
Bloated power bills
02 Aug, 2024

Bloated power bills

THE practice of power distribution companies systematically overcharging their customers to show higher bill ...
Expelling the media
02 Aug, 2024

Expelling the media

IT has been a while since Pakistan did its image a favour; the most recent disservice occurred on Wednesday when...
Haniyeh’s murder
Updated 01 Aug, 2024

Haniyeh’s murder

The Israelis are playing with fire, and their brinkmanship can push the entire region into a catastrophic maelstrom.
Unjust measures
01 Aug, 2024

Unjust measures

IS it a justified move or a needless provocation? Days after the Supreme Court’s order in the reserved seats case...
Equitable taxation
01 Aug, 2024

Equitable taxation

HERE are two key takeaways from Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s speech at a business gathering in Karachi on...