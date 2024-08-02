Islamabad High Court promotes 10 civil judges

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday notified the promotion of 10 civil judges to the post of Senior Civil Judge.

According to the notification, Chief Justice IHC Aamer Farooq, on the recommendation of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), promoted Civil Judges Mohammad Inamullah, Mohammad Abbas Shah, Ihtasham Alam Khan, Mubeshar Hassan, Omer Shabbir, Riffat Mahmood Khan, Suhaib Bilal, Sanam Bokhari, Malak Aman and Mohammad Naveed Khan.

Earlier, additional district and session judges (ADSJs) Sikandar Khan, Mohammad Adnan and Dr Abida Sajjad were promoted as District and Sessions Judges.

Soon after, Senior Civil Judges Amir Aziz Khan, Nasrumminallah, Mohammad Shabbir Bhatti, Qudratullah and Mujahid Rahim were promoted to the post of ADSJ.

The promotions of judges of the Islamabad judiciary come as complaints came forward that promotions were stalled for years.

Previously, only a handful of judicial officers were promoted and judges complained of their association with certain chambers of lawyers during practice.

Approximately two dozen judges of the Islamabad judiciary filed representations against their adverse performance evaluation reports before the IHC chief justice, while some challenged their supersession before the service tribunal.

