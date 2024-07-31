E-Paper | July 31, 2024

Khan Yunis in ruins after Israeli assault kills 300

Agencies Published July 31, 2024 Updated July 31, 2024 05:29am

GAZA STRIP: Gaza’s civil defence agency said on Tuesday that an Israeli operation in and around the territory’s second city of Khan Yunis killed about 300 people since it began last week, while the army claimed it had “eliminated 150 terrorists”.

“Since the beginning of the Israeli ground invasion of the eastern part of Khan Yunis province, the civil defence and medical teams have re­cov­ered approximately 300 bodies of martyrs, many of them decomposed,” agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said.

The Israeli military launched the assault on July 22 to halt what it called rocket fire from the area, which alre­ady saw heavy fighting earlier this year.

Last week, it said troops had retrieved the bodies of five Israelis from the area.

They had been killed during the Hamas attacks of October 7 and their bodies taken back to Gaza, the military said.

Palestinians begin returning to destroyed homes; Tel Aviv’s forces bulldoze Bani Suhaila cemetery

Thousands of Palestinians retu­rned to their damaged or destroyed homes in Khan Yunis after Israeli troops ended their attack and vacated the area.

Palestinian health officials said rescue workers had so far recovered 42 bodies of Palestinians killed in the Israeli incursion into eastern Khan Yunis. Gaza’s Civil Emergency Ser­vice said search was underway with 200 people still reported missing.

After the Israeli forces left, people streamed back to their homes on foot and with donkey carts carrying their belongings. Many found their houses damaged or destroyed.

Witnesses said army forces had bulldozed the main cemetery in Bani Suhaila, the town on the eastern outskirts of Khan Yunis that was the main focus of the raid, as well as houses and roads nearby.

“I am coming back and I have faith in God. I don’t know whether we will live or die, but it is all for the sake of the homeland,” said Etimad Al-Masri, who had walked for at least five kilometers back to her home.

“Despite the suffering, we are patient and God’s willing we will have victory.” Many residents said they had been displaced from their homes several times.

“We hope there will be a ceasefire and calm. We hope that they act on a ceasefire so that we can live in security and safety,” said Walid Abu Nsaira, holding some of his belongings on his shoulder as he walked back home.

Ten months into the war, Israeli forces have largely completed their storming of nearly the entire Gaza Strip and have spent the past several weeks launching new assaults on areas where they had already claimed to have rooted out Hamas. Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate their homes, most of them previously displaced several times already.

Efforts to negotiate a ceasefire through mediators, ongoing for months, are once again faltering. On Monday, Israel and Hamas traded blame over the lack of progress.

Hamas wants a ceasefire agreement to end the war in Gaza, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the conflict will stop only once Hamas is defeated. There are also disagreements over how a deal would be implemented.

Since the escalation of the war in October 2023, Israeli forces have killed more than 39,400 Palestinians in Gaza Strip, according to health authorities who say more than half of the dead are women or children. The toll includes 37 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to ministry figures. Israel, which has lost around 330 soldiers in Gaza, claims only a third of the Palestinian fatalities are fighters. More than 90,990 Palestinians have been injured in the Israeli assaults.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2024

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Time and freedom

Time and freedom

Rafia Zakaria
The benefit of immersing yourself in epochs long gone is that it immediately changes the scale at which we assess our own lives.

Editorial

Extremism unbound
Updated 31 Jul, 2024

Extremism unbound

Unless those who actually control the levers of state act with alacrity, the forces of darkness may be further emboldened.
SBP’s rate cut
31 Jul, 2024

SBP’s rate cut

THE second consecutive rate cut by the SBP underscores the fact that the central bank is relatively bullish on a...
Mountain feats
31 Jul, 2024

Mountain feats

THERE has been a flurry of activity and new records set on the summit of the ‘savage mountain’ this summer. On...
Summer of protests
Updated 30 Jul, 2024

Summer of protests

It is evident that the state’s ‘soft touch’ in dealing with the TLP has emboldened it enough that it feels it can cross unthinkable lines.
Re-profiling loans
30 Jul, 2024

Re-profiling loans

JUST when we thought that the new $7bn IMF bailout was within our grasp, the finance minister surprised the nation ...
Passport backlog
30 Jul, 2024

Passport backlog

THOUGH digitisation of the passport and CNIC application process has improved matters, bureaucratic lethargy is...