PML-N ups the ante for Imran’s conviction in May 9 cases

LAHORE: Punjab’s senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, who had been keeping a low profile with regard to issuing political statements since the formation of the PML-N government, joined the ranks of party’s top leadership demanding conviction of all May 9 riots culprits, particularly ex-premier Imran Khan after his reported “confessional statement” that he had asked for a “peaceful protest” outside the army headquarters in the wake of his arrest.

Several PML-N leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Senator Talal Chaudhry, federal and provincial ministers Attaullah Tarar, Khawaja Asif, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Khurram Dastgir, Rana Mashhood and Azma Bokhari, have already demanded that the PTI founder be convicted of terrorism after what they said his “confessional statement of attacking the military installations”.

In his reaction to the PML-N demand, PTI’s Punjab chapter information secretary Shaukat Basra said those calling his party a “terrorist organisation” should think twice, reminding them Maryam Nawaz herself had accused judges of partiality during her campaign against the superior judiciary.

While speaking at a news conference, Ms Aurangzeb said: “After his confessional statement, Imran Khan must be given punishment by courts. He admitted that he had given the call for May 9 events. Its evidence was witnessed by the whole nation on the screens as the PTI had been attacking the state time and again since 2014.”

PTI reminds Marriyum Aurangzeb of her party leadership’s ‘venom’ against judges, generals

Addressing the judiciary, the senior minister stated in categorical terms: “If you do not punish Imran Khan, then tomorrow you will have to allow all terror groups to come into the political framework.”

Asked if the PTI leaders and workers accused of May 9 incidents were getting bail because of weak prosecution, Ms Aurangzeb said: “It is not the weakness of prosecution. If they are pardoned today, then tomorrow you and I should also be pardoned for committing any crime. I ask the judiciary, parliament and political leaders and workers to understand what we have to do with this country.”

Lashing out at the former premier, the senior minister said he also had started a “campaign of digital terrorism” by becoming a part of foreign conspiracies and damaging the country’s reputation. “In 2022, he even had advised IMF not to provide financial assistance to Pakistan and drifted towards default.”

She said no one would be allowed to hold country’s “institutions hostage and act arbitrarily”.

‘Zombies against state’

According to her Mr Khan used people as “zombies against the state” under the guise of a political party. “It is now necessary to punish him. He has no understanding of the definition of a democratic and political party or a terrorist organisation.

The person who brought hunger to the country will now see people going on hunger strikes against him,“ she said, asserting that no further legal leniency should be given to him as it was mandatory to apply law to everyone equally.

Asked if the PML-N government was feeling threatened to be sent home before completing its tenure, the provincial minister said: “We will complete our five-year term.”

‘Nawaz spewed venom against army’

In a sharp reaction to the presser, PTI leader Shaukat Basra reminded the PML-N of Ms Nawaz’s campaign against the superior judiciary during which she herself had accused judges of partiality. He said PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif had spewed venom against the military leadership during his speech in Gujran­wala and in statements made in London. Mr Sharif also used to call the then army chief Gen Bajwa and the then DG ISI “traitors”.

Mr Basra claimed that Maryam Nawaz used to promote slogans against military such as “Yeh jo dehshatgardi hai — iss kay peechay wardi hai” in her public meetings. He said PML-N cronies had also attacked the SC and harassed the then CJP Sajjad Ali Shah decades ago. The Sharif family had always confronted the state institutions when in power, he added.

He said the PML-N was finding it difficult to accept the SC full bench order that recognised the PTI as a political party and awarded it its due share of reserved seats. “Marriyum Aurangzeb was only crying hoarse to express her loyalty to the party — but without any substance,” he commented.

Asserting that Mr Khan would be out of jail by October and become the next prime minister, he said, the PML-N’s false narrative was falling flat as the PTI founder was being exonerated from every case instituted against him.

Through the power of their votes, people had already buried the PML-N government’s May 9 narrative, he said, adding that some 30 million Pakistanis voted for the PTI-backed candidates in the Feb 8 general elections.

“The PTI had won 180 seats, which were stolen through Form-47,” he added.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2024