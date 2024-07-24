Imran refuses lie detector, other tests at Adiala

RAWALPINDI / LAHORE: Former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday refused to undergo polygraph, photogrammetry and voice matching tests, despite a Lahore police team’s efforts to interrogate him regarding a dozen cases related to the May 9 riots.

A 12-member team, led by DSP Javed Asif and including officials from the Punjab Forensic Sci­ence Agency (PFSA), arri­ved at Adiala Jail, where Mr Khan has been imprisoned for nearly a year.

The team, which inc­lu­ded investigation officers (IOs) of the cases and PFSA experts Abid Ayub and Inspector Waqas Kha­lid, tried to question the former premier and perform the necessary tests.

Mr Khan initially ref­used to answer the police’s questions, expressing distrust in the authorities and insisting on the presence of his lawyers. “I am under investigation by many agencies and will not take any tests for now. I will give the police time later regarding different tests,” he said.

However, after assurances from DSP Asif that justice would be ensured, Mr Khan agreed to answer questions for about 15 minutes but refused the requested tests.

It was the second visit by the Lahore police team. On Monday, a team led by DSP Javed and including Inspector Rana Akmal, Rana Arham, Alam Langrial, Rana Muneer and Muhammad Ali had arrived Adiala jail at 4pm and waited for about 3.5 hours to investigate Mr Khan. However, he refused to allow the team to investigate him.

An official privy to the development said the team informed Mr Khan that he was a “nominated accused person” in 12 cases related to anti-terrorism, inciting the public against the state, and other charges stemming from the May 9 violent protests.

Mr Khan was also told that he was on physical remand, which was allowed by the court, and the investigation officers wanted to interrogate him in the cases.

The police officials also questioned him about various aspects of the May 9 riots that targeted the Lahore corps commander’s residence, military installations and public properties.

Following their visit, the police team and PFSA experts briefed Lahore DIG Investigation Zeeshan Asghar on Mr Khan’s lack of cooperation. The matter will be discussed in a meeting of senior police officers to devise a strategy for a follow-up visit in consultation with the prosecution department.

